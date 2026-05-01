Former Seahawk Richard Sherman greets rookies on first day of minicamp

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – On the first day of Seahawks rookie minicamp in 2013, Richard Sherman was a three-year veteran and unable by rule to attend.

That didn’t stop him from trying to get a little peek at the proceedings, however, famously riding a Jet Ski on Lake Washington up to within 10 yards or so of the shore behind the practice field as photographers snapped away.

“Was that Sherm?” coach Pete Carroll joked to reporters later.

Thirteen years later, Sherman is now retired and able to show up to practice whenever he wants.

Friday, he walked on the field just as it began and not only watched intently from the sidelines but offered some advice, particularly to some of the three cornerbacks the team drafted last week who are looking to follow his legacy.

“First day of minicamp and Richard Sherman is coming to me and telling me some stuff?” third-round pick Julian Neal said with some amazement. “Mid-practice, he was like, ‘Hey 1 (Neal’s jersey number), what are you looking at when you’re in press?’ And this is mid-rep, and I’m like, ‘Right here.’ He said, ‘OK, all right.’ Stuff like that just gets me pumped for the season.”

Neal said the talks continued after practice when he said Sherman “was showing me a few things.”

Second-round pick safety Bud Clark also had a quick meeting with Sherman, though he said he tried not to show too much excitement.

“I walked up to him – I tried not to fanboy – I shook his hand, I was like, ‘I’m Bud Clark,’ then I just kept kicking,” Clark said. “I looked up to him since I was a kid. That’s crazy. I was about to ask for a picture and all, but I’m like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it. I’m a Seahawk now, I can’t do it.’ ”

Seventh-round pick cornerback Michael Dansby lamented that he didn’t get a chance to meet Sherman.

“I wish I would (have),” he said. “I wish I still could.”

Given that Sherman has been around fairly regularly in recent years he’ll probably get a chance.

Stephens starting out on right side





Even though the team didn’t say during the draft that fifth-round guard Beau Stephens would begin his NFL career at right guard, there didn’t seem to be much doubt he would given the Seahawks’ alignment on the offensive line.

Any lingering question was answered quickly Friday when Stephens indeed lined up on the right side during team drills.

That projects to put Stephens in competition for the starting right guard spot with incumbent Anthony Bradford – who is entering the final season of his contract – with 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel appearing firmly entrenched on the left side for the long haul.

Stephens started his final two seasons at Iowa at left guard but started 10 games at right guard in 2022.

Asked if he thought he’d be playing right guard for the Seahawks, Stephens said “you know, it’s too early to tell. They obviously have a really good left guard, so I’m assuming (he will). But you know, the depth charts never mean anything at this time of year, so it’s something you’ve just got to keep working for.”

Stephens was the first one on the field for practice and said he took a few moments to take in the feeling of being in the NFL.

“It was pretty surreal,” he said. “Like before practice I’m literally walking around in circles because I was like the first one out there and just looking around I’m like ‘wow, this is where I’m going to be at for a couple years, hopefully for a very long time.’ But it was really eye-opening to see your number, to see a jersey with your number on it, your name on the back. There’s really no better feeling than that other than winning games. So, yeah, I’m just really happy.”

Clark sharing weekend with son





Rookie minicamp includes an event Friday night in which all of the draft picks and families are invited to begin getting to know each other.

Among those with Clark is his three-year old son Kenzo.

Clark also brought out Kenzo with him when he talked to the media Friday, his son playfully exploring behind the podium as his father spoke.

“It’s absolutely like I said a blessing,” Clark said of being able to share these moments with his son. “Because I get to pave the way for him, he gets to see what’s going on, see a bunch of great layers. So I feel like he’s going to fall right to the line.”