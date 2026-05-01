Here’s the latest injury update on Mariners’ Matt Brash | Notebook

Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Mariners are presenting a positive outlook on the health of one of their most valuable arms, even with Matt Brash landing on the 15-day injured list Friday with right lat inflammation.

The club plans to be cautious with Brash’s recovery; he will be shut down from throwing for up to five days, general manager Justin Hollander said.

Overall, Hollander said, the club is encouraged at the results of an MRI, which showed no structural damage in Brash’s lat muscle.

“The one definitive thing we can tell based on what we saw (from the imaging) is that it’s not bad-bad,” Hollander said Friday afternoon. “No signs of anything serious structurally. Some trace inflammation. … But very good news all around. Probably the best news we could have possibly hoped for.”

Brash exited Wednesday’s game in Minnesota after just two pitches in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his side.

The 27-year-old right-hander is two years removed from having Tommy John elbow-reconstruction surgery, performed on May 8, 2024.

He returned to the Mariners bullpen on May 3, 2025, and was again one of the most valuable relief pitchers in the American League last season, posting a 2.47 ERA in 53 regular-season games. He was dominant in eight postseason appearances last October, allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings (1.46 ERA), with 14 strikeouts and five walks.

Brash has not allowed a run in 14 appearances this season, one of just two pitchers in baseball who have yet to allow a run. (Colorado reliever Brennan Bernardino, a former Mariner, is the other.)

The Mariners recalled left-hander Josh Simpson from Triple-A Tacoma to take Brash’s place in the bullpen.

Simpson, 28, has allowed one earned run in 9.1 innings for the Rainiers this season. He made 31 MLB appearances for Miami in 2025, posting a 7.34 ERA in 30.2 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks.

The Mariners acquired Simpson from the Marlins for cash considerations on Feb. 16.

Donovan set for rehab assignment

Mariners manger Dan Wilson had hoped third baseman Brendan Donovan (groin) might be activated from the injured list at some point on this six-day homestand.

That’s not going to happen.

But Donovan appears to be feeling much better, and he could join the Mariners in Chicago for the start of their road trip next Friday against the White Sox.

Donovan took part in several rounds of early batting practice with teammates at T-Mobile Park on Friday afternoon, ahead of the series opener against the Kansas City Royals. He then went through 10 minutes of ground ball work with infield coach Perry Hill.

At one point, Donovan spotted Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals’ 245-pound first baseman, and playfully picked up him up.

So, yes, Donovan appears to be almost ready for game action, and Hollander said that will come Tuesday when Donovan begins a rehab assignment in Arkansas with the Mariners’ Double-A affiliate.

Donovan is scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday. If that goes well, he would join the Mariners in Chicago next Friday.

Plan for Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller threw four scoreless innings in his third rehab start on Thursday night in Tacoma, allowing just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. His fastball velocity was up to 98.8 mph and he induced 10 whiffs on 53 pitches.

“The most important thing is he’s feeling great and it’s coming out great,” Hollander said.

Miller, who began the season on the IL with a left oblique strain, will make his next rehab start for the High-A Everett AquaSox on Wednesday, with a pitch count in the 65-pitch range.

Hollander was asked how many more rehab starts Miller would need before potentially returning to the Mariners’ rotation.

“We’ll see where he’s at after (that) one,” Hollander said. “I don’t want to commit to one more and then one more turns out to be not enough and he needs another one just to, again, build volume and build a foundation to hold his stuff throughout an outing. …

“We’ve learned lessons over time, and when we try and dictate that we need a pitcher to pitch on ‘this’ date, it usually doesn’t work out for the Mariners or that pitcher. We want to let the pitcher tell us when he’s ready. So if he’s ready after the next one, obviously we can talk about it if we feel like he is.”

Other injury updates:

• Outfielder Victor Robles (right pec strain), on the IL since April 7, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday in Tacoma. Robles will need “a minimum” of seven days on the rehab assignment, Hollander said.

• Right-hander Carlos Vargas (lat strain) had a minor setback in his rehab and will have to restart his progression, Hollander said.

• Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect, had what Hollander described as a sore wrist two weeks ago and was given a cortisone shot in his wrist on April 18. Emerson sat out the next the four games, but has been feeling much better since, Hollander reported. Emersons hit his fourth homer of the season for Tacoma on Thursday, measured at 103.8 mph off the bat.