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Reader spotlight: Treatment courts reduce crime, save lives and strengthen communities

Every day in courtrooms across our state, judges see individuals whose criminal behavior is driven by untreated substance use and mental health disorders. Unless these underlying issues are addressed, many will continue to cycle through the justice system, straining law enforcement, courts, and taxpayers. Treatment courts are the most effective strategy for breaking this cycle. In fact, they are the most successful justice intervention in our nation’s history.

Treatment courts are an accountability-driven approach that combines rigorous supervision and judicial oversight with evidence-based substance use and mental health treatment. Their impact extends far beyond reducing crime. Treatment courts save lives, strengthen families, improve employment and housing stability. They make our community better and stronger. Reduced law enforcement and first-responder interventions conserves limited resources and make them more available to focus on community safety.

May is National Treatment Court Month and the perfect time to share the many ways Spokane’s treatment courts are making a positive impact on the community. Spokane Superior Court’s Drug Court is celebrating its 30th year of doing just that. In addition to Drug Court, Superior Court operates a felony Mental Health Court. Spokane County District Court and Spokane Municipal Courts similarly use other treatment courts: Veterans Court, intensive DUI courts, Community Court, and a joint regional mental health court for misdemeanors.

Treatment courts regularly see participants succeed and not return to the criminal justice system. Most of them enter treatment court after years of struggling with a substance use disorder or mental health conditions – often both. They arrive because they resorted to committing crimes to support substance use disorder or untreated behavioral health conditions – often both. Many have been arrested numerous times without anything changing. While facing incarceration, they get the chance to participate in a treatment court. There, they are before the court frequently while they receive rigorous treatment and counseling. With the help of treatment court teams, they begin to put their lives back together.

Research supports this: The largest and most comprehensive multisite study ever conducted on treatment courts found reductions in crime averaging 58% and savings of more than $6,000 for every individual served. Researchers have also found that treatment courts produce significant improvements in education, employment, housing, financial stability, and family reunification.

Treatment courts are our most effective approach at the intersection of substance use disorder, mental health, and justice involvement. This year’s National Treatment Court Month should serve as a call to action to expand access to this proven community-based solution. Because when one person, family, and community rises, we all rise.

Judge Shelley Szambelan

Superior Court Felony Drug Court & Mental Health Court

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Spokane Municipal DUI Court

Judge Mary Logan

Spokane Municipal Community & Veterans courts

Judge Jeff Smith

Spokane County District Drug & Regional Mental Health courts

Judge Patrick Johnson

Spokane County District Veterans Court