Russell Wilson in talks to go into TV, with CBS the favorite: Sources

By Andrew Marchand The Athletic

Russell Wilson is in deep discussions to go into television, which could mark the end of what is likely a Hall of Fame career as an NFL quarterback, sources briefed on the talks told The Athletic.

“The NFL Today,” CBS’ Sunday pregame show, is considered the favorite as the two sides have had lengthy talks, the sources said. Wilson, 37, recently had a visit with the New York Jets about the possibility of backing up Geno Smith.

Wilson has worked with CBS on a few occasions over the years, including during a Giants bye-week last season.

If the CBS deal is finalized, Wilson will fill the spot vacated by Matt Ryan. Ryan left CBS to become president of football for the Atlanta Falcons. The rest of CBS’ crew is host James Brown and analysts Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher.

CBS declined comment.

CBS has also shown some interest in Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly, according to sources briefed on the talks. Kuechly retired six years ago and has dipped his toes in national work, while also being the radio analyst on Carolina Panthers games.

Earlier this offseason, NBC made the flashiest on-air hire in adding former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to its “Football Night in America” studio show.

Wilson burnished his Hall of Fame resume with the Seattle Seahawks. After being a third-round draft pick in 2012, the undersized Wilson went on to lead the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning one in a blowout of the Denver Broncos following the 2013 season. The following season, the Seahawks lost to the New England Patriots after Wilson threw an interception late at the goal line.

After his successful run in Seattle, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in 2022 in a deal that sent back two first-round and two second-round draft choices and three players. Wilson only played two seasons in Denver and never recreated the magic he had in Seattle. He then ended up in Pittsburgh and with the New York Giants the past two years. Wilson is fifth all-time in career passer rating among players who have at least 1,500 attempts.