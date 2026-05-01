Sneakers, swag and CPR: Bloomies and friends prep for Spokane’s Sunday race at the 2026 annual trade show

Runners, joggers and walkers – regardless of whether they plan to compete in Sunday’s Bloomsday race – showed for Friday’s annual Trade Show.

The fair, in the Spokane Convention Center Friday, led attendees through a late registration panel, race check-in, and then finally dozens of vendors selling shoes, shirts, visors and healthcare products.

Others were advertisers for credit unions, other races and even the state’s potato industry.

Husband and wife Tyler Kent and Danielle Niehls had never been before but enjoyed seeing the local organizations that showed. Having lived in Spokane for five years, Sunday will be Kent’s first Bloomsday.

“I’m just excited to participate in something that’s been going on for 50 years, right?” Kent said. “It’s fun to see all the shirts and posters and stuff like that, too, that they’ve had over the years.”

Though Niehls does enjoy trail running, she said she hasn’t “decided whether or not I’m going to avoid (Bloomsday) at all costs.”

“It’s hard to spectate the race. I was like, I may just pull in somewhere and pick (Kent) up and go get food afterwards,” she said. “And then I’m part of the problem, you know? I don’t want to get a vehicle down there.”

Indeed, some downtown roads will be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday until the final walkers pass through, potentially around 2 p.m. Specific road closure information can be found on the Bloomsday website.

Spokane Fire’s risk reduction manager Jamie McIntyre is also getting her Bloomsday fill through offering passersby CPR-dummy practice and first aid information.

“I have done Bloomsday probably five or six times throughout my life,” she said. “Being down here on the trade show is really great exposure to the Bloomsday environment, but that gives me enough.”

Having offered trainings at the show for 10 years now, she said some young children and adults have practiced at the stand each year. Older adults have shared their cardiac scares with her.

“Every year I do this group. The reason is that in cardiac arrest, if it happens, seconds matter,” McIntyre said. “So us being here gives anybody who’s a part of the race a chance to practice those CPR skills before they may be needed on Sunday.”

But Nancy and Mark Potter, 71 and 72, are more concerned with finding the right shoes to fit as they age. They were trying on shoes at Fleet Feet’s booth Friday, marking their 20th year participating.

“When you get old, your feet just go nuts,” Mark said. “I’m 12 and a half. I probably should have jumped to 13 and I wouldn’t have to buy any next year.”

“Are you telling all your foot issues?” Nancy said to him.

She enjoys the free samples available throughout the fair – sips of coffee and other small treats.

“This is our training,” said Mark, who also skis in the 50k American Birkebeiner race each year. “We’ll wait a year, and then we’ll train again.”

The fair will continue through Saturday, running 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.