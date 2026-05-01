University baseball clinches GSL regular-season title; Jaycee Coffield sparks Mead softball comeback | Prep roundup

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from across the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

University 9, Cheney 2: Brant Trautman struck out 10 in a complete game and the Titans (18-2, 15-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-19, 1-15).

Tanner Spradling had two hits, two RBIs, two runs and one stolen base for U-Hi, which clinched the league title and claimed the top seed to the District 6 3A tournament. The tournament starts Thursday.

Christopher Wilson led Cheney with two hits and one run.

Gonzaga Prep 15, Ridgeline 5: Anthony Karis hit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBIs, Jacob Wood knocked in four and the visiting Bullpups (16-4, 14-3) defeated the Falcons (13-7, 12-5) in five innings to clinch the No. 2 seed to the 4A district tournament. Kael Nelson had two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 5, Lewis and Clark 2: Joe Famolero went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (13-7, 13-4) tamed the visiting Tigers (7-13, 7-10). Gunner Holloway drove in two runs for LC.

Central Valley 12, Mead 7: Eddie Dahle capped a six-run sixth inning with a three-run double and the visiting Bears (5-15, 5-12) defeated the Panthers (7-13, 5-12). Dahle finished 2 -for -4 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base, while Tyson Blake went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jaden Hentges led Mead with three hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.

Shadle Park 10, Ferris 5: Drew Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, and four RBIs and the Highlanders (6-13, 4-13) defeated the visiting Saxons (9-9, 8-8). Colton Smith led Ferris with four hits, two RBIs, two runs and one stolen base.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 11, Central Valley 0: Addison Jay struck out 14 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3-for-3 with her league-leading ninth home run of the season, a double and two RBIs and the Wildcats (19-1, 17-1) shut out the visiting Bears (3-15, 3-15) in five innings.

Mt. Spokane will be the No. 1 seed to the District 6 3A tournament starting Wednesday.

Quincy Schuerman went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, double and six RBIs and Riley Kincaid hit a solo homer with three runs and two RBIs.

Mead 4, University 3: Jaycee Coffield hit an RBI triple to tie it in the seventh and scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice and the Panthers (15-5, 13-5) edged the visiting Titans (14-6, 13-5).

Mead will be the No. 2 seed to the District 4A tournament starting Wednesday. Ella Jensen went 2-for-3 with an RBI for U-Hi, the No. 3 seed to the 3A tourney.

Cheney 4, Ridgeline 1: Millie Beito went 3 -for -3 with a home run and the Blackhawks (13-6, 13-5) defeated the visiting Falcons (11-8, 10-8). Maddy Hurley struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter for Cheney, the No. 5 seed to the 3A tourney. Ridgeline will be the No. 7 seed.

Lewis and Clark 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Kara Goetz struck out 10 in a complete game and the visiting Tigers (10-9, 10-9) defeated the Bullpups (1-17, 1-17). Goetz and Beibhinn Kilgore had two hits and an RBI apiece for LC. Kate van Loben Sels knocked in two for G-Prep.

Shadle Park 12, Ferris 11: Ava Edgar launched a solo homer in the sixth that held up as the winning run and the Highlanders (6-12, 6-12) defeated the visiting Saxons (5-15, 4-14) despite a four-run seventh inning rally. Abby Smith went 3-for-4, falling a single shy of a cycle for Shadle. Tori Norling hit three doubles with three RBIs for Ferris.

Boys tennis – GSL 2A

North Central 5, East Valley 2: In No. 1 singles, Joey Maughan of East Valley defeated Kellan Green of North Central 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Makai Love and Reid McKiernart of North Central defeated Mason Comstode and Darren Shelley of East Valley 6-2, 6-1.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: In No. 1 singles, Matthew Yan of Pullman defeated Mica Spencer of Rogers 6-3, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Nathan Sutton and Svanik Bose of Pullman defeated Gabe Wright and Ethan Sweeney of Rogers 6-3, 6-0.

Girls tennis – GSL 2A

East Valley 4, North Central 3: In No. 1 singles, Eva Adolfson of East Valley defeated Lydia Edmonson of North Central 3-0. In No. 1 doubles, Ivy Gigler and Brie Shields of North Central defeated Bailey Wilkes and Main Harless of East Valley 7-6, (7-2), 5-7, 6-1.







Track and Field





The Vanderholm Invitational was held at the David Neilson Stadium in Royal, WA. The Davenport girls took third place and Davenport boys tied for fourth place. Deer Park, Pomeroy, Oakesdale, Odessa and Almira/Coulee-Hartline also competed.

First Place Finishes: Brady Roberts (ACH) took first place in the long jump and triple jump. David Coriell (DAV) won the 100m and 200m. Glenna Soliday (DAV) placed first in the 100m and 300m hurdles and was the anchor for the winning 4x200 relay team. Paige Sullivan (OAK) won the high jump. Charlotte Soliday (DAV) won the pole vault.

Highlights:

Girls 100m – 2, Emma Bryant (DP) 12.93.

Girls 200m – 3, Emma Bryant (DP) 26.72. 6, Paige Van Buren (DAV) 28.11. 9, Riley Blades (DP) 28.79.

Girls 400m – 2, Lyla Kjack (OAK) 1:03.34. 4, Addy O’Connell (DAV) 1:04.21. 7, Sienna Breneman (DP) 1:08.20.

Girls 800m – 2, Josie Wynecoop (DAV) 2:28.23. 5, Emmalee Rasmussen (DAV) 2:35.65.

Girls 1600m – 2, Josie Wynecoop (DAV) 5:29.91. 5, Megan Crider (OAK) 5:42.01. 9, Kaelin Newsom (DP) 6;08.93.

Girls 100m hurdles – 1, Glenna Soliday (DAV) 15.70.

Girls 300m hurdles.- 1, Glenna Soliday (DAV) 47.47. 6, Charlotte Soliday (DAV) 51.35.

Girls 4x100 Relay – 3, Davenport-A 51.50 (Van Buren, G.Soliday. C.Soliday, O’Connell). 7, Pomeroy-A 57.43. 8, Deer Park-A 58.74.9, Oakesdale-a 59.89.

Girls 4x200 Relay – 1, Davenport-A 1:48.54 (Van Buren, C.Soliday, O’Connell, G.Soliday). 5, Deer Park-A 1:50.70. 6, Oakesdale-A 1:54.16. 8, Odessa-A 1:57.01.

Girls 4x400 Relay – 4, Oakesdale-A 4:21.51. 8, Davenport-A 4:30.97.

Girls High Jump – 1, Paige Sullivan (OAK) 4-10. 2, Mattison Wainwright (DP) 4-8. 3, Oceanna Reeves (ODE) 4-8. 5, Kenley Hille (DAV) 4-8.

Girls Long Jump – 3, Jacey Boesel (DP) 16-8. 8, Paige Van Buren (DAV) 15-2.

Girls Pole Vault – 1, Charlotte Soliday (DAV) 9-0. 4, Ellie Callaham (DP) 7-6. 10, Tatum Jones (POM) 7-0.

Girls Discus – 5, Leah Beth Claassen (ODE) 92-10.

Girls Javelin – 6, Hollie Van Vogt (POM) 98-1. 7, Evelyn Goyke (OAK) 96-6. 8, Akexus Ward (DAV) 92-11.

Girls Shot Put – 5, Amaia Brenneman (DP) 29-11.

Boys 100m – 1, David Coriell (DAV) 11.22. 2, Kale Blades (DP) 11.40. 7, Tommy Allison (DP) 11.69. 9, Brady Roberts (ACH) 11.77.

Boys 200m – 1, David Coriell (DAV) 22.57. 9, Chase Bates (DP) 24.22.

Boys 400m – 4, Chance Taylor (DP) 54.13.

Boys 800m – 7, Kyler Davenport (DAV) 2:09.28. 8, Kaleb Miller (POM) 2:09.56.

Boys 1600m – 2, Kyler Davenport (DAV) 4:42.75.

Boys 110m hurdles – 2, Caige Colbert (DAV) 16.12.

Boys 300m hurdles – 4, Caige Colbert (DAV) 43.09.

Bosy 4x100 Relay – 3, Deer Park-A 45.02 (Blades, Bates, Taylor, Naccarato). 9, Pomeroy-A 48.27. 10, Oakesdale-A 49.68.

Boys 4x400 Relay – 7, Davenport-A 3:39.58. 8, Pomeroy-A 3:52.20. 10, Deer Park-A 4:00.44.

Boys High Jump – 2, Levi Bowen (POM) 6-0. 5, Kaleb Miller (POM) 5-6.

Boys Long Jump – 1, Brady Roberts (ACH) 21-6.5. 5, Landon McMillan (ODE) 19-10.25. 9, Izaak Schmierer (ODE) 17-5.5. 10, Logan Moore (DP) 17-0.

Boys Triple Jump – 1, Brady Roberts (ACH) 43-10. 2, Robby Van Vogt (POM) 20-0.5. 4, Landon McMillan (ODE) 39-7. 6, Caleb Wagner (OAK) 36-9.

Boys Pole Vault – 4, Levi Bowen (POM) 10-6.

Boys Discus – 10, Aidan Palumbo (OAK) 116-4.5.

Boys Shot Put – 10, Riordan McNabb (DP) 40-8.