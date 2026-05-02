2 teens dead, 10 injured in Texas apartment mass shooting, police say

By Eduardo Cueva USA Today

A mass shooting at a Texas apartment complex left two teens dead and 10 people injured, police said.

Early on Saturday, Amarillo police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment, where juveniles and young adults had gathered at a party, according to a department news release. The party began at another location and moved to the apartment.

Police said preliminary information indicated several people were asked to leave the original location but later showed up at the apartment complex. They tried to enter the apartment and opened fire using what police described as a “rifle-style weapon.”

Two boys, ages 17 and 16, died in the shooting, police said. Ten people, whose ages weren’t listed, sustained injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but investigators believe there are two suspects. Amarillo Police Chief Thomas Hover said investigators believe the suspects had an “affiliation with the targeted location” and one of the occupants at the party knew them.

Police recovered a Glock 9 mm handgun on a nearby landing, but investigators believe suspects used multiple weapons based on cartridge casings recovered in an alley near the apartment complex.

Amarillo, a Texas Panhandle city of about 200,000 people, had 16 homicides in 2025, according to the police department. There have been 10 homicides, including the two teens killed, so far in 2026.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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