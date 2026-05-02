Dear Annie: Upstaged and still upset

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: “Ashton,” a popular boy from my child’s elementary school class, moved away in the middle of last year. A couple of months later, his mom let me know they would be visiting. She asked if I would organize some of Ashton’s classmates for a get-together, and I agreed.

I sent out invitations to meet at a park for two hours to play, share an ice cream cake and catch up with Ashton. Several families didn’t respond.

On the day of the party, everyone was having a great time at the park. We had about 40 minutes left of the formal party, but Ashton’s mom and I were happy to stay longer.

Suddenly, one of the moms who hadn’t responded to my invitation appeared. She didn’t approach me or Ashton’s mom. She approached the playground and, shouted, said, “Who wants to go play laser tag and come to a barbecue at ‘Maddie’s’?” Well, of course kids started rushing over to her, asking to borrow her phone so they could call their parents for permission.

Ashton looked dismayed watching kids so eager to leave his party, and it put his mom in a terrible position. She looked to me. I figured the goal of the afternoon was for Ashton to have fun with his friends. One incredibly thoughtless mom shouldn’t be allowed to ruin it.

In my most gracious voice, I told his mom to take Ashton to play laser tag. I asked if she would take my child with her. (Because Maddie’s mom didn’t even acknowledge me at the park, I didn’t feel invited to her barbecue.) I stayed behind to clean up, wondering what just happened.

I don’t feel like I can just let this go, but I know I have to deal with this mom for a couple more years of elementary school. I don’t know if she was deliberately cruel to me, Ashton’s mom and Ashton, or if she was just clueless. How do we move on from this? – Hijacked Party

Dear Hijacked Party: Intentional or not, she was rude. You don’t invite children away from someone else’s gathering, especially not in front of the guest of honor and his mother.

You handled a difficult situation with real grace, keeping the focus where it belonged – on Ashton – and sparing him a scene. That’s good parenting and good manners.

Moving forward, don’t turn this into a feud. If you cross paths, a calm, “That really put us in an awkward spot,” makes your point without dragging it out. This woman may truly be clueless, and if so, she’s unlikely to take this lesson to heart.

Then let it go – not for her sake, but for yours. A thoughtless, one-off moment doesn’t deserve lasting space in your life.

Dear Annie: I had an abusive husband for quite a while. It’s been nearly 30 years since our divorce. I’m still having trouble forgiving him.

In one of your answers to a reader, you said, “Forgiveness is a gift you give yourself.” Thanks so much for this sentence. It brought me to a better understanding of what I need to do for myself, not my ex. I appreciate your insight. – Enlightened Divorcee

Dear Enlightened Divorcee: I’m so glad those words resonated with you. Forgiveness doesn’t erase the past, but it loosens the hold of yesterday’s pain so you can move toward a more peaceful tomorrow. You deserve that.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.