Here’s the story … of a house named Brady

The house used in the television show “The Brady Bunch” in Los Angeles on March 13. While only its exterior ever appeared in the show, stepping into the real-life Brady house now is like going back in time. It has been renovated and designed to replicate the show. (New York Times)

By Shawn Hubler New York Times

In 1969, the producer of “Gilligan’s Island” started a sitcom inspired by the era’s rapid social changes. A widowed architect with three boys would marry a single mother of three girls. High jinks would ensue.

The producer, Sherwood Schwartz, had a cast. He just needed to establish his setting – a house big enough for six children that could pass for an architect’s home.

Schwartz was driving around Los Angeles when he spotted 11222 W. Dilling St., a midcentury modern house with angular clerestory windows in the San Fernando Valley.

Over the next five years – and for generations to come as “The Brady Bunch” became a fixture in syndication – the house would become an international icon. In March, in a rare move, the Los Angeles City Council declared it a historic and cultural monument.

The house’s fame is especially striking. The property’s only role was as an “establishing shot” to convey the fictional setting: a modern American family home in Southern California. Not a word of the show’s dialogue was filmed in it, yet it became a central character, its facade and imagined interior as familiar as any of the actors.

In life, the house was built by Louise Weddington Carson and her husband in 1959. To create the illusion of a second story for the exterior filming, Schwartz tacked up a temporary window on the left side of the facade. Not long after, Carson sold the house to George and Violet McCallister, who raised their family in it.

Decades later, HGTV got its hands on the house.

In 2018, HGTV bought the house in a bidding war that included singer Lance Bass of the boy band ’N Sync. “The Brady Bunch” had been on the air for nearly 50 years by then.

The internet had long since ended the era in which a single sitcom could become a shared experience for the whole country, but the house on Dilling Street remained an emotional touch point across generations.

Boomers remembered it as a model for navigating the aftermath of the turbulent ’60s. Latchkey Gen Xers recalled it as their go-to after school. Millennials knew it as a nostalgic cable TV staple. The price went from $1.885 million at listing – similar to other properties in the sought-after suburb – to $3.5 million.

HGTV gutted the place, renovated it to match the old soundstage and documented the work in “A Very Brady Renovation,” a reality show.

The project expanded the size to about 5,000 square feet and five bedrooms, and added a second story. Entering the house now is like stepping into a time warp through a vintage television screen.

It soon became clear, however, that the resale market was limited for replica TV houses. In 2023, HGTV sold the home at a loss to Tina Trahan, 55, a “Brady Bunch” superfan and philanthropist with some experience refurbishing historic properties. Even after HGTV’s efforts, she had her work cut out for her to turn the house into a preservation project, she said.

“You can’t understand until you go there,” Trahan said. “People remember that house better than they remember their own childhood homes.”

Trahan paid $3.2 million for the house and spent about $500,000 on repairs and finishing touches. Now there are artifacts referring to each of the 117 episodes.

“I hadn’t watched the show since after school in junior high, and I was just up in the middle of the night for months, doing research,” she said in an interview.

At the curb, a caramel-colored 1971 Plymouth station wagon like Carol Brady drove is parked most days.

In the pass-through to the den, there’s the pay phone installed by Mike Brady, the father, in the episode where the children ran up the phone bill.

Near the stairs is the brown vase that Peter, the middle son, broke in Season 2, Episode 12, after he’d been told not to play ball indoors.

There’s the house of cards the kids built in a contest over what to buy with a stash of trading stamps.

On the console TV, there’s the pile of letters the family wrote in a comedy of errors to “Dear Libby,” the fictional advice columnist.

Open the refrigerator, and there’s the skull with the flashing lights with which the kids scared Alice the housekeeper.

“The vase I got from a shop in Paris,” Trahan said. “The station wagon I got from Georgia. The pay phone I found in Ontario, Canada, from a vintage phone restorer. There’s a stuffed giraffe in the girls’ room I had remade three times. I got a little crazy, I’ll admit.”

The house evokes memories and a sense of comfort. People stop to take pictures, according to the neighbors. Heather Goers, a historian who helped Trahan prepare the city nomination, said she had reviewed hundreds of letters from fans who said they felt they had grown up in the house and that the show in some cases helped them survive lonely or even violent childhoods.

The house remains unoccupied.

Birds chirp in the backyard, but no one plays on the fake grass or balances on the red teeter-totter. The Ring doorbell works – a nod to modern security – but there is no clutter of junk mail inside, no smell of the supper Peter Brady made into a national catchphrase: pork chops and applesauce.

There’s now the hope in Los Angeles, though, that a precedent could be set for preserving other TV homes. “If you ever watched ‘The Golden Girls,’” noted Adrian Scott Fine, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy, “what you saw was that house.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.