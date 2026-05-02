Huskies need Demond Williams Jr. to play like a star to achieve CFP dreams | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Demond Williams Jr. is Washington’s most divisive player, thanks to a withdrawn attempt to transfer elsewhere.

You’ve already read that story. You may have decided whether to cheer or boo Williams in the season-opening Apple Cup as well. Whether you accept that a 20-year-old offered millions can learn from a mistake, or loathe the lack of loyalty in an era infected by dollar signs, you’re entitled to an opinion.

Mine? Most fans will forgive and forget … if Williams wins enough.

The Huskies’ College Football Playoff hopes are tied to how good, and consistent, their quarterback can be.

Because, while UW’s improvement is apparent, the air gets thinner the higher you climb. The margin for error atop the Big Ten is microscopic. The gap between nine and 11 wins (or more) must be closed by an all-conference quarterback, not a sometimes star.

In Friday’s Dawgs After Dark spring game, Williams was the latter. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound junior’s second pass sailed behind wide receiver Rashid Williams and was intercepted by cornerback Dylan Robinson Jr. He responded with a 43-yard rainbow touchdown to Rashid, who earned his revenge on the trailing Robinson. Williams finished 4-for-8 for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception in an uneven outing.

Likewise, in his first full season as the Huskies’ starter, Williams was a sometimes star. In UW’s nine wins, the dual-threat dynamo completed 72.7% of his passes, throwing for 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Against teams that ended the season outside of the AP’s Top 25, he logged 71.5% completions with 9.5 yards per pass attempt, 23 touchdowns and only three picks.

There were Heisman-esque highlights.

Just not when it mattered most.

In three games against opponents that ended their seasons in the Top 25 – Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan – Williams completed 63.1% of his passes and managed two touchdowns and five punishing picks. He was sacked 12 times and recorded minus-20 rushing yards without a touchdown. Unsurprisingly, Washington went 0-3.

Which is why, when asked the priority for Williams this spring, UW coach Jedd Fisch told Big Ten Network this week: “Without a doubt, the main thing we’re working on is, ‘How good can we be in the big games?’ We say competitive greatness is being at your best when your best is needed. That’s right out of John Wooden, but it’s really something we heavily believe in. We need D to be his very best in the biggest games this year.”

The good news? Williams’ best is better than almost any active quarterback in college football.

But how do you simulate Oregon or Indiana in a spring noncontact practice in an empty stadium?

“What we’ve talked about is, how do we find different ways to emulate difficult situations?” Fisch said Friday. “No. 1, it’s going against our defense when it’s (starters vs. starters). Because when you put out that (defense), that’s a challenge to go against, and you’ve got to be on top of your game to do that.

“No. 2, we try to put him in some pressure situations – meaning, down 10, four minutes to go, what are we going to do? We don’t have time to have a punt here, so how good can we play?”

UW’s controversial quarterback is not the only reason to believe in a Husky breakthrough. Fisch and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ respective résumés also suggest the same.

Fisch, who’s heading into his third season in Seattle, went a combined 6-18 at Arizona in 2021 and 2022. After developing improved recruiting classes, the Wildcats won the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 in his third campaign.

Meanwhile, Walters – who impressed in his UW debut last fall – has a history of second-season surges. In his second season as Missouri’s defensive coordinator in 2019, the Tigers improved from 51st nationally in scoring defense and 61st in total defense to 15th in both categories. And in his second season at Illinois in 2022, Walters’ D made an even larger leap, from 29th in scoring defense and 47th in total defense to first and third respectively.

With key returners at linebacker (Xe’ree Alexander, Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah, Jacob Manu, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale) and in the secondary (Robinson and safeties Alex McLaughlin, Rylon Dillard-Allen and Rahshawn Clark), another second-season surge could be coming.

Another reason to believe? The physically upgraded, formerly lacking UW offensive line. A weakness in Fisch’s first two seasons, the Huskies are more formidable up front. They return four starters in right tackle Drew Azzopardi (6-7, 322), guards John Mills (6-6, 338) and Geirean Hatchett (6-4, 306) and center Landen Hatchett (6-3, 314). Freshman left tackle Kodi Greene (6-6, 321) and redshirt freshman guard Champ Taulealea (6-5, 344) could start as well.

I’ve spent two years bemoaning UW’s physical deficiencies up front. That’s been the biggest difference – literally – between UW and the Big Ten’s best.

Finally, Fisch’s Huskies may have the depth and physicality to crash the conference’s top tier. They also have an advantageous schedule for a second consecutive season – with reigning national champion Indiana, Penn State and Iowa all subjected to Husky Stadium’s hostility. UW’s most challenging road tests remain in the Pacific time zone, against USC on Oct. 3 and Oregon on Nov. 28.

And yet, this Husky roster still has holes. Offensively, the most proven skill players at Friday’s spring game stood on the sideline, as former Husky wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman served as honorary captains. In 2023, Washington’s wide receiver room featured Boston, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk and Germie Bernard – all of whom were drafted in the first three rounds.

Now? UW’s depth at wide receiver, running back and tight end is precariously unproven. And while Walters’ defense looks loaded on the second and third levels, the Huskies had to replace almost their entire interior, which could prove costly.

There are question marks on Montlake as spring turns to summer.

The most important one: Will Williams be a sometimes star or an all-conference quarterback?

To get where they want to be – the CFP – the Huskies need the latter.