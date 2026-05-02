Kailey Bailey drives in nine runs for Deer Park softball; Rogers baseball wins first game of season | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from across the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

GSL 2A

Deer Park 12-17, Pullman 2-7: Kapri Bailey went 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs, and the Stags (18-1, 17-0) swept the visiting Greyhounds (12-5, 10-5) in a doubleheader. Taylor Cromie went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Pullman and hit a two-run homer in the opener.

Lucy Lathrop went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs for Deer Park in the first game.

East Valley 23-15, Rogers 4-3: Winning pitcher Emily Rocha went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Knights (9-8, 9-6) swept the visiting Pirates (2-15, 1-14) in a doubleheader. Ivy Sullivan drove in four runs for EV. Mahayla English led Rogers with a triple and an RBI.

Sierra Whitmore went 4-for-4 with an inside the park home run, double, four RBIs, four runs, three stolen bases and was the winning pitcher in the first game. Dakota Morris, Ivy Sullivan and JC Weger hit home runs for EV in the opener.

West Valley 18-37, North Central 0-4: The visiting Eagles (8-8, 8-7) swept the Wolfpack (0-16, 0-16) in a doubleheader. Details were unavailable.

Baseball

GSL 2A

Pullman 9-8, Deer Park 8-5: A three-run sixth inning put the visiting Greyhounds (14-4, 14-3) on top and they swept the Stags (9-11, 9-8) in a doubleheader. Rocky Karino-Evans and Braden Barnett had two hits apiece for Pullman. Ezekiel Callaham drove in two runs for Deer Park.

Brayden Northcroft hit a three-run, walk-off double in the opener. Braden Barnett finished with three hits, two RBIs and three runs for Pullman, and Payson Hansen drove in two runs for Deer Park in the first game.

West Valley 11-19, North Central 0-1: Hewson Spencer drove in three runs and stole three bases, and the visiting Eagles (17-2, 16-0) swept the Wolfpack (6-13, 6-12) in a doubleheader. Ollie Spencer pitched 22/3 perfect innings with five strikeouts for WV.

Ollie Spencer went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in the opener.

Rogers 11, East Valley 10: Zane Oneel raced home on a passed ball in the fifth inning, which proved to be the game-winning run, and the visiting Pirates captured their first victory of the season by defeating the Knights in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Tyler Prosser stole home on a double steal with Mehki Tooley for Rogers. Kyler Goll went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for East Valley.

East Valley 10, Rogers 0 (5): Colby Bergman pitched a one-hitter, striking out six and the Knights (5-14, 4-13) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-17, 1-16) in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Kyler Goll and Preston Paukstis had two hits apiece for EV.

Boys soccer

North Central 3, Shadle Park 1: Kayden Chau scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute and the visiting Wolfpack got an insurance goal by Chase Carter in the 75th minute to defeat the Highlanders in a playoff game for districts at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The eighth-seeded Wolfpack host the ninth-seeded Southridge Suns in a District 6 3A play-in game at ONE Spokane Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30pm.