Spokane Velocity play to scoreless draw in return to League One play

From Staff Reports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Offensive momentum was hard to come by as Spokane Velocity and Corpus Christi Sharks held each other to a scoreless draw in a USL League One match at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Last-place Corpus Christi (0-3-3) outshot Spokane 9-7, but the Velocity’s defense, led by Camron Miller’s six clearances, had 14 total to hold the Sharks to zero on-target attempts.

Spokane (4-1-2) didn’t get its first on-target shot until the 23rd minute with an attempt from Luis Gil, but it was saved by 23-year-old keeper Mason McCready, who started in place of the league’s save leader James Talbot. Talbot was out due to injury.

The Velocity mustered just two total first-half shots with the other at the ninth minute.

While Spokane controlled possession with a 66% rate in the period, and had nine touches in Corpus Christi’s box, it allowed four attempts in the fourth, 15th, 16th, and 45th minutes.

The Velocity and Sharks traded shots with four each in the second period and controlled possession evenly with Spokane holding the edge at a 51% rate.

Spokane and Corpus Christi had final scoring chances in stoppage time.

The Sharks nearly had a gamewinner off a set piece in 90+2’ with a shot from Blake Bowen but it missed wide to the left.

In 90+4’, Velocity forward Lucky Opara was fouled by Tomas Pondeca setting up one last scoring opportunity for Spokane. Right wing Marky Hernandez started the set piece and launched a pass to a crowded goalie box, but the Corpus Christi defense cleared it away.

Spokane maintained offensive pressure with 20 touches in Corpus Christ’s box - led by Shavon John-Brown’s eight. The Sharks finished with just seven in the Velocity’s penalty area. But Corpus Christi’s defense, with 21 clearances, and 15 tackles, allowed Spokane only three total on-target attempts.

Spokane returns to ONE Spokane Stadium to host fourth-ranked FC Naples (4-2-2) on May 10 at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.