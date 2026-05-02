Spokane Zephyr remain in postseason hunt with scoreless draw to top-ranked Lexington

From Staff Reports

With two of Spokane’s top players, Sarah McCoy, second on the team in clearances, and Tori Zierenberg, who has scored the third-most goals, out due to injury, the Zephyr leaned on their star keeper Hope Hisey to secure a point in a scoreless draw with first-place Lexington SC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

Hisey, who leads the Super League in saves (82), had three in a match that kept Spokane in the playoff hunt as it sits in sixth place tied with DC Power (8-9-9, 33 points), and one point behind fourth-place Dallas (9-10-7, 34 points).

Spokane struggled to maintain possession as Lexington controlled the ball for much of the first 10 minutes at an 82.8% clip and Lexington’s league-leading offense pressed early firing two shots in the sixth and seventh minutes.

Then, in the eighth minute, Felicia Knox found an open space at the top of the penalty box, and launched an attempt that flew just over the cross bar for Spokane’s first shot.

Hisey kept the game scoreless with a diving parry against an Alyssa Bourgeois rifle in the 26th minute. She followed the deflection with another off the corner kick.

The Zephyr replied with a more aggressive attack forcing Lexington to mostly play on its back foot as it seized momentum in the final 15 minutes of the period with consecutive shots in the 30th and 33rd minutes and finished with 40.4% possession at the end of the half.

At the 30-minute mark, Ginger Fontenot shimmied around her defender, and found Lena Silano inside the penalty area. But Silano kicked a low-effort attempt that fell into Kat Asman’s hands. Silano got another opportunity that missed to the right after connecting with Katie Murray on a cross.

After Spokane and Lexington traded attempts in the 50th and 54th minutes, the Zephyr found themselves under heavy pressure late in the second half. They gave up five consecutive attempts between the 62nd and 78th minute. Catherine Barry - who has scored a league-leading 15 goals - had three of them at minute-65, the 77th and the 78-minute mark.

In the 77th, Hisey made a diving save as Barry had an open look at the frame from the left side of the penalty area. Following the deflection, Spokane’s defense blocked Barry’s other attempt in the box.

Spokane responded three minutes later, as Catherine Rapp blasted a long-range effort that ricocheted off the cross bar.

In stoppage time, the Zephyr had two final scoring chances but both sailed over the woodwork.

Reese Tappan led Spokane’s defense with six of its 22 clearances and two interceptions.

Spokane (8-9-9) next hosts DC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.