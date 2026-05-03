Garden Expo celebrates 25 years with tips and tricks from the plant experts

Attending Garden Expo with friends and family is a great way to have a little fun while you indulge yourself in plants and art. Remember, the day after Garden Expo is Mother’s Day so surprise your Mom by taking her to the show. (Courtesy of Spokane Garden Expo)

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Has it really been 25 years? What started as a small plant sale run by the Inland Empire Gardeners garden club somehow grew into Garden Expo, the mecca for all things garden in the Inland Northwest.

This year’s Expo celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday on the campus of Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St., in east Spokane. The show opens early this year at 8 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. Parking access is off Mission Street and is free. The site is also easily accessible by Spokane Transit.

This year, over 300 vendors will be offering a wide selection of plants and garden-related crafts including garden art, wind chimes, planters, garden furniture, iron works, annuals, perennials and vegetable starts. Vendors for the show are coming from across the Northwest. Many of the vendors are small specialty growers that only offer their wares at events like this. A full list of vendors and more information about Garden Expo can be found at their website, spokanegardenexpo.com.

Show producer Karen Banna, who took over the show from the Inland Empire Gardeners last year, said this year’s 25th anniversary celebration is a testament to the creativity and persistence of sisters ViAnn and Chris Meyers and the volunteers of the IEG who over the years not only built a fabulous garden show but created a deep community among the region’s gardeners.

“We want this anniversary to be in honor of Vi and Chris for creating a community spirit that has had a huge impact,” Banna said.

New this year, will be a series of short informational seminars and demonstrations at the new outdoor Let’s Talk Dirt Demo and Seminar Stage. Starting at 10 a.m., garden experts will offer presentations featuring gardening tips, creative ideas and expert advice to help inspire every level of gardener. It’s the perfect place to learn something new, ask questions and dig a little deeper into the joys of gardening.

The schedule is as follows: At 10 a.m., Erin Nelson of Deer Park Pro Gardening will speak on no-dig or lazy man’s gardening. At 11 a.m., Dark Horse Lavender & Herb Farm will give a talk on growing lavender successfully for business and home in Zone 5B. At noon, Amie Torkelson of Rooted & Rested Urban Farm is talking about empowering the city-based farm to reclaim a life of purpose, presence, and community while growing food for your neighbors. At 1 p.m., Randy Weldishofer of Chattaroy Springs Farm will talk on gardening in small spaces with containerized Japanese maples and bonsai. At 2 p.m., Patricia A. Anderson of Spokane Worms will talk about how to start a worm bin in raised beds. Lastly, at 3 p.m., Angela Dramer of May Favorite Flowers and More will speak about growing tree peonies as the best-kept secret in your garden.

As they have done for many years, the SCC horticulture program will also be offering annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, shrubs and trees at the SCC Greenery greenhouses in the northwest corner of the SCC campus. The plants are grown by second-year greenhouse students as part of their education toward becoming the next generation of nursery and greenhouse growers. Funds raised by the sale go back to the program to support equipment and planting materials purchases. Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get the most out of your experience, come prepared for crowds, especially early in the morning. Wear comfortable shoes, sunscreen and bring water. There will be food vendor carts around the grounds. The long-range forecast for May 9 is for sun and a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s but keep an eye on the forecast closer to the day. If you are planning to indulge yourself, bring a wagon or a cart to carry your finds. Just be mindful moving your cart through the crowd. Scout troops will be available onsite this year to help you get your purchases to your car. Look for them at the main entrance.

Lastly, remember that the day after the Expo is Mother’s Day and the Expo will be a great place to bring Mom to satisfy her gardening habit or to find something unusual to surprise her.