Rudy Giuliani is in ‘critical condition’ in Florida Hospital

By Jonah E. Bromwich New York Times

Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, is in a Florida hospital in critical condition, his spokesperson said Sunday.

Spokesperson Ted Goodman would not specify which hospital and said Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition.”

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” he said, before asking “that you join us in prayer” for the former mayor.

It is unclear when Giuliani, 81, was taken to the hospital.

President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, called Giuliani a “True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR.”

He used the occasion to again advance his false claim that Democrats “cheated” in the 2020 election.

“They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Trump said.

Giuliani has struggled with legal and financial problems in recent years, and in the summer of 2025, he was involved in a car crash in New Hampshire in which he suffered a fractured vertebra. After that, Giuliani made at least one public appearance in a wheelchair.

Giuliani became mayor in January 1994 after he defeated incumbent David Dinkins, who was running for a second term. He remained in office until December 2001 and helped lead the city after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Later, he became a personal lawyer to Trump during the president’s first term and quickly became embroiled in a number of investigations related to the presidency.

Giuliani was a crucial part of the team that helped Trump advance the claim that he won the 2020 election. After Trump left office, Giuliani was indicted multiple times and contended with a number of costly defamation suits related to those efforts. Now disbarred, he has kept a far lower profile during Trump’s second term in office.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.