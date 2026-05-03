Spokane Indians drop series finale against first-place Eugene 8-1 | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – Gavin Kilen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and the Eugene Emeralds dropped the Spokane Indians 8-1 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League game on Sunday at PK Park.

The first-place Emeralds (21-6) took five of six against the last-place Indians (9-18) in the series. Spokane has lost nine of its last 12 games and hasn’t won a series since the season-opening three-game set against Everett.

The Ems broke out in the top of the third inning. With one down, Kilen hit a line-drive single and Dakota Jordan followed with a long opposite-field home run, his league-lead tying sixth of the season.

The Indians didn’t get their first base runner until Jacob Humphrey drew a two -out walk in the fourth inning, but Ethan Hedges flied out to quash any burgeoning rally.

Humphrey led off the seventh against reliever Brayan Palencia with a single and stole second. But Ethan Hedges flied out to left center and Palencia struck out Alan Espinal and Max Belyeu to keep the Indians scoreless.

Eugene put runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom half, and Trevor Cohen stole second base. Kilen followed with a single through the right side to plate both runners and double the Emeralds’ lead. A throwing error allowed Jordan to reach, then Kilen scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Robert Calaz, the Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect, finally got the Indians on the board in the eighth when he crushed a solo home run to left, his second of the season and first since April 5. Roynier Hernandez hit a one-out double but was stranded.

It mattered not, as the Emeralds tacked on three more runs in the bottom half off reliever Hunter Mann, whose ERA sits at 6.28 following his eighth appearance of the season.

Jeff Criswell, on MLB rehab assignment from the Rockies, tossed a perfect first inning with two strikeouts. He threw 17 pitches, 10 for strikes. Eugene starter Jacob Bresnahan struck out six over 41/3 no-hit innings.

The Indians start a six-game series against Tri-City on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. for their second “Education Day” game at Avista Stadium.