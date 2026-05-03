This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Yesteryear,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Purple State,” Dana Perino (Harper)

3. “The Correspondent,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Hope Rises: A Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “A Woman’s Place,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Avon)

7. “Paradox,” Douglas Preston and Aletheia Preston (Forge)

8. “The Mother-Daughter Book Club,” Susan Patterson and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition),” Abby Jimenez (Forever)

10. “Rites of the Starling,” Devney Perry (Red Tower)

Nonfiction

1. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

2. “The Well-Educated Child: How the Principles and Practices of Quality Thinking, Agency, and Ethical Purpose Cultivate Deeper Learning,” Deborah Kenny (Get Lifted)

3. “Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life,” Emma Grede (Avid Reader)

4. “Come Eat: 100 Nourishing Recipes to Eat Every Day,” Melissa Ben-Ishay (Harper Influence)

5. “Famesick: A Memoir,” Lena Dunham (Random House)

6. “Maintain: The 3 Simple Shifts that Turn Temporary Weight Loss into Lasting Freedom,” Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House)

7. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

8. “Capable: How to Teach Your Kids the Strengths, Skills, and Strategies to Build Resilience (A Parent’s Guide in an Anxious Generation – Help Your Child Take Risks, Self-Regulate & Overcome Challenges),” Sissy Goff and David Thomas (Bethany House)

9. “Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans,” Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

10. “How to Start: Discovering Your Life’s Work,” Jodi Kantor (Little, Brown)