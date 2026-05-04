Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI charge

By Matt Stevens and Esmé E. Deprez New York Times

VENTURA, Calif. — The pop star Britney Spears will avoid further jail time after pleading guilty on Monday to reckless driving involving alcohol, drugs or both.

A lawyer for Spears, who was initially charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, entered the plea on her behalf during an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court.

As part of the plea deal, she will serve 12 months probation, complete a three-month substance abuse program and pay a fine of $571.

Spears was sentenced to one day in jail, and credited for time served.

When prosecutors charged Spears last week, they did not say what drug she might have taken, nor did they disclose it in court on Monday. After the hearing, her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, declined to comment on the drug Spears had in her system.

But Commissioner Matthew Nemerson, who is overseeing the case, ordered that Spears may possess drugs only with a valid prescription, and must visit with a psychologist weekly and psychiatrist twice monthly.

Last month, after her arrest, one of Spears’ representatives said she had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

Spears, 44, was arrested on the evening of March 4, when the California Highway Patrol said its officers observed her driving fast and erratically. A representative for the pop star said then that her actions were “completely inexcusable” and that “hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, before her mental health and substance abuse became a topic of speculation, Spears was known for hits such as “… Baby One More Time,” “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “Toxic.”

In 2007, she was seen with a shaved head, hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella, and in early 2008, she was twice taken to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric evaluations. Later that year, when she was 26, she was placed in a conservatorship that gave her father control over her life and finances.

A judge terminated the conservatorship 13 years later after Spears vocally objected to the arrangement, saying she had been drugged, compelled to work against her will and pushed into involuntary medical evaluations and rehab.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.