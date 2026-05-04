Dear Annie: Neighbor’s dream home is being built at my expensive

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I have lived in our modest home for many years in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood where the houses have always felt gracious and in scale with one another. We are not extravagant people, and our little house has never been the biggest or fanciest on the block, but it has always been our sanctuary. We worked hard for it, raised our family here and treasured the peace, charm and natural beauty around us.

Recently, a very wealthy couple bought the property next door and began building an enormous house that feels completely out of proportion to the neighborhood. What has been hardest is not just the size of it, but what it has taken from us. The structure looms over our home, and little by little, the lovely views we once enjoyed are disappearing behind walls, height and sheer bulk. What used to feel open and peaceful now feels crowded and overshadowed.

I know no one can own a view forever, and I do not begrudge anyone the right to improve their property. But this feels like excess without regard for the people living around them. There is talk of more construction, retaining walls and even more changes that could further alter the character of the street.

Some neighbors say we should fight it. Others tell us to stay quiet because the couple has deep pockets and influence. I do not want to come across as jealous or small-minded, but I also do not think it is wrong to grieve what has been lost and to question whether bigger should always win.

How do you make peace with neighbors whose dream home takes away the very things that made you love your own home? – Overshadowed

Dear Overshadowed: What you are feeling is not jealousy. It is grief. You are mourning the loss of beauty, privacy and peace in a place that has long felt like home.

You are right that people may have the legal right to build on their property, but that does not make your sadness petty or your concerns unworthy of being heard. A house is more than walls and windows. It is the morning light, the familiar view and the comfort of feeling settled in your own space.

If there are still proper channels to raise your concerns, whether through town boards, zoning meetings or by consulting a qualified attorney about whether any rules have been overlooked, you are not wrong to explore them. Seeking legal advice does not make you vindictive. It simply means you want to understand your rights before resigning yourself to the situation.

That said, do not let this battle consume you. Stand up for your home where you can, but guard your peace just as fiercely. Square footage may impress some people, but consideration and character still matter most.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.