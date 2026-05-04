Family owned: ‘Grit and determination’ earns Nelson’s Towing, Autobody & Repair 50 years of business across generations

The Nelson family, from left, Nick, Alexis, Liz, Curtis and dog Laika stand for a photo on April 22 at Nelson’s Towing, Autobody & Repair in Spokane. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In 1976, Gene Nelson, a Navy veteran, opened Nelson’s Equipment and Repair with his wife, Frances.

Fifty years later, the business now known as Nelson’s Towing, Autobody & Repair is still thriving under the leadership of Gene’s son, Curtis, and his wife, Liz.

The company added their first tow truck in 1981, and what began as a small engine repair shop has grown into a full-service automotive facility offering towing, collision repair and mechanical services.

Curtis was in junior high when the shop opened on East Francis Avenue.

“It was Dad’s third attempt at owning his own business,” recalled Curtis. “I was basically the janitor.”

Frances died just five months after they opened and Curtis said his dad worked 14 hours a day while raising three kids.

“It was his grit and determination that made it fly,” he said.

After college, Curtis opened a body shop and a collateral recovery company. Eventually, the body shop merged with Nelson’s while the repossession company remains a separate entity.

It wasn’t always easy for the father and son to work together.

“We butted heads,” Curtis said. “I had ideas, and he had ideas.”

Meanwhile, Liz, who worked for what was then Washington Water Power, had been helping out behind the scenes.

“The industry continually changes, and Curt saw the value in evolving,” she explained.

In the early ’90s, Gene suffered a badly broken knee and was out of commission for a while.

“I had the reins,” Curtis said.

After his dad recovered, he opted not to return to the shop full-time but continued to work as a consultant.

“He really enjoyed that,” Curtis said.

Gene died five years ago.

Liz came on board after Washington Water Power transitioned to Avista.

She smiled.

“We decided he would have an office here and I would work from home.”

The Nelsons are in it for the long haul. Over five decades, they’ve expanded services, modernized their facilities, and built a reputation as a trusted, local name in automotive care.

“Our history shows we’ve been willing to evolve and change with the current market,” Liz said. “We adapt as needed.”

The company employs 25, many of them have been with the business for decades.

“We’re so fortunate to have seasoned employees,” Curtis said. “Our operations manager has been with us for 36 years.”

Two newer employees are quite familiar with the business. The couple’s son, Nick, and daughter, Alexis, are working alongside their parents.

“I started mowing the grass and picking up trash at 13,” said Nick.

Now, he’s working in the front office, learning the ins and outs of the business.

Likewise, Alexis worked around the office as a teen. Currently, she’s working as a project manager for the repossession company.

“We never expected the kids to work here,” Curtis said. “But it’s fun. I like having them around.”

Nick and Alexis are both Eastern Washington University graduates and worked in other industries before returning to Nelson’s.

“With the kids involved, there’s a much better opportunity to continue the business,” Liz said. “They’re already observing how to streamline work. Not a day goes by that we’re not proud of something they’ve done.”

Alexis said they enjoy working with their parents and aren’t in any hurry to see them retire.

“We hope to keep working with them as long as they want,” she said.

In a time when smaller shops are being gobbled up by large out-of-state companies, Liz pointed out the value of supporting family-owned businesses.

“Your insurance company may refer you to a nationally owned chain, but you can choose to come to a locally owned shop,” she said. “We live here and provide services to our neighbors. When they come here, the work is done by someone who lives in this community.”

Curtis agreed.

As he reflected on 50 years in a constantly changing industry, he noted that the foundation of the company remains solid.

“My dad built this business on the golden rule : treat people fairly and never charge for work they don’t need. That’s still how we operate today,” he said. “We want to be proud of what we do.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com