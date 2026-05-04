Gonzaga offense ignites with seven-run inning to rally past Washington State 10-5

Gonzaga’s Ryder Young slides safely into home after a two-run RBI single from Maddox Haley in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday at Gonzaga University. Mikey Bell, right, also scored. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Revi)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s baseball team flexed its formidable offense during a program record 14-game winning streak. But the Zags’ batters seemed to lose steam last week. The nation’s longest active winning streak came to an end. The Bulldogs’ highly productive lineup didn’t really look like itself during a surprisingly sluggish stretch – GU lost three of four games and dropped a West Coast Conference series for the first time this season.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday’s game in Spokane, the Zags’ offense returned to form in a big way.

Gonzaga plated seven runs, turning a three-run deficit into a four-run lead against nonconference foe Washington State. The Bulldogs tallied nine hits, five with two outs. They sent 12 batters to the plate. They whacked one pitch after the next during a remarkable hitting display that signaled a breakthrough at a crucial late-season juncture for the Zags, who are heading into their final two WCC series looking to preserve their spot atop the conference and finish strong with an NCAA Tournament bid in mind.

The Zags regrouped Monday on a pristine afternoon at Patterson Baseball Complex, rallying to a 10-5 win and completing a three-game season sweep of their future Pac-12 rivals from WSU.

“We’ve been swinging the bat really well, and we didn’t swing it as well this weekend, so it’s good to come out and cut loose, and get back on track,” GU coach Mark Machtolf said.

Star designated hitter Maddox Haley, whose program record 29-game hitting streak came to an end last week, broke an 0-for-13 slump to start the sixth, bouncing a single to left. That ignited the Zags’ dugout.

“I got that hit and it felt like a breath of fresh air,” Haley said. “I just needed to see one get through. … I felt the team behind my back and they could definitely tell I was struggling a little bit, and when that ball got through, they were going crazy for me.

“So, that felt good, and that energy kinda kept us going.”

Noah Meffert followed with a single. After a groundout, Jacob Wrubleski whipped a two-strike, two-run double down the right-field line. Tommy Eisenstat tacked on an RBI single, then Ricky Sanchez and Mikey Bell singled, and Ryder Young roped a two-out double as GU (29-17) batted around the order. Haley came back up, and hit a first-pitch, two-run single. After Meffert’s ground-rule double, a groundout finally, mercifully ended the inning for WSU (25-23), which used four pitchers in the frame.

The Zags finished with 18 hits, two off their season high, and struck out once. Seven GU batters recorded multiple hits.

“We’ve got some good hitters and they’ve done a good job of sticking with it and just handing it off to the next guy,” Machtolf said. “We put some good swings on it there in that inning.”

In a matchup of spot starters on the mound, the Cougs gained the early edge and built a 3-0 lead after two innings. WSU’s Taber Fast worked a clean first two innings, then loaded the bases in the third and was pulled for Brock Blatter, who allowed two inherited runners to score but settled in and induced soft contact and two double plays over the next two frames before GU got to him in the sixth.

Ollie Obenour hit a solo shot, his first homer of the year, to put the Cougs up 5-2 in the top of the sixth. But it was all Zags from there.

GU starter Gabe Brabec surrendered three runs on three hits and three walks in one inning. Senior reliever Jared Glenn was solid in his first appearance since April 11, giving up one run on three hits over four innings.

“He’s a strike thrower and he’s a great teammate, so it was great to see him get a chance,” Machtolf said of Glenn.

Chewelah’s Zach Bowman (3-5) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits over the last four innings. GU turned two double plays behind him, coasting to the finish.

“Coming off a tough one yesterday (a 12-4 loss to Santa Clara), it was great to see everyone bounce back and not hang their heads on a tough day,” standout GU third baseman Mikey Bell said. “It’s going to carry well to the next couple series, which are huge for us.”