League champion University baseball homers four times in finale; Gonzaga Prep, Shadle Park softball advance in districts | Prep roundup

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 14, Cheney 2: Lucius Spielman went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting league champion Titans (19-2, 17-1) topped the Blackhawks (1-20, 1-17) in a five-inning GSL 4A/3A game. Brant Trautman homered twice with three RBIs and Marco Longo hit a home run with three RBIs for U-Hi. Jace Vega and Levi Wills hit solo homers for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Ridgeline 7: Jacob Wilson and Jonah Keller knocked in two runs apiece and the Bullpups (17-4, 15-3) held off the visiting Falcons (13-8, 12-6). Nolan Wohl went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 11, Lewis and Clark 1: Connor Moffitt struck out 10 over five one-hit innings and the Wildcats (14-7, 14-4) handled the Tigers (7-14, 7-11). Moffitt added a homer and knocked in two while Braden Parker hit two home runs with six RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 11, Shadle Park 6: Eamonn Keaton went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Saxons (10-9, 9-9) topped the visiting Highlanders (6-14, 4-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Andrew Olson and Houston Smith added two RBIs apiece for Ferris. Carsyn Baldwin went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Shadle.

Central Valley 3, Mead 2: Nixon Spear doubled and scored the game-winning run on an error and the Bears (6-15, 6-12) walked off the visiting Panthers (7-14, 5-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Spear and Aaron Belarde had two hits apiece for CV.

Softball

Gonzaga Prep 21, Pasco 2: Taryn Barberi tripled, scored four times and knocked in three and the visiting Bullpups (2-17) beat the Bulldogs (1-21) in five innings in the District 6 4A play-in game. Kate van Loben Sels and Averie Dotson had three RBIs apiece for G-Prep, which advances to face top-seeded Kamiakin on Wednesday.

Shadle Park 15, Walla Walla 14: Avalyn Pugh doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh – capping a seven-run rally – and the Highlanders (7-12) edged the visiting Blue Devils (6-16) in the District 6 3A play-in game.

Laniya Mawdsley hit a two-run home run earlier in the seventh to tie it. Abby Smith went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two runs and four RBIs for Shadle, which faces top-seeded Mt. Spokane in a first-round game on Wednesday.

Pullman 20, Rogers 10: Isabelle Dahmen went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs and the Greyhounds (13-5, 11-5) outlasted the visiting Pirates (2-16, 1-15) in a five-inning GSL 2A game. Charise Kapofu had two hits with a homer and five RBIs for Pullman. Taylor Hoffman had two triples and five RBIs for Rogers.

Boys golf

Inland Empire Boys Invitational: Cheney junior Ryan Howe tied Richland sophomore DJ Ramos for low individual gross at 4-under 67 and led the Blackhawks (287) to the team title by 11 strokes over the Bombers (298) at Indian Canyon, .

Lewis and Clark (302) was third and Central Valley (303) placed fourth, while Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep tied for fifth at 308.