Wounded Stevens County deputy lost older brother in the line of duty 32 years ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate the scene where a deputy was shot while responding to a burglary in progress about 2:30 a.m in the area of 16000 N. Suncrest Drive on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026, in the Suncrest Neighborhood of Nine Mile Falls, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

The Stevens County sheriff’s deputy shot in Suncrest last week came close to the fate of his older brother, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 32 years ago.

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Detective Travis Feldner, a 20-year member of law enforcement, was identified by family in a GoFundMe as the person who was shot while responding to an early-morning burglary on April 28.

A homeowner in the 16400 block of North Suncrest Drive, who was not home at the time, called dispatch to report an intruder after they watched video footage of someone breaking into their garage. Deputies responded, entered the home and were immediately met with gunfire.

Though Feldner was shot twice in the upper chest, he was able to return fire enough times to create cover for other deputies to pull him to safety, the fundraiser states.

The suspect was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous news release. He was identified as 66-year-old Jim Jordan, one of the owners of the home who was the subject of a protection order filed by his wife following a tumultuous domestic violence incident at the home. Jordan said in March he “wanted to go out in a blaze of glory” and engage in a police shooting, according to court records.

Feldner was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for surgery. Doctors decided to leave the bullets in his torso in place instead of taking them out to prevent more damage, the GoFundMe states.

“I cannot thank God enough for the protection he gave my little brother,” Trish Feldner-Robinson wrote on Facebook . “As most of you know that are my friends, this is not new to our family; 32 years ago, we lost our older brother who was shot and killed in the line of duty.”

On Jan. 20, 1994, New Plymouth, Idaho , officer Ronald Wade Feldner was investigating a report of a stolen car at the local high school around 2 a.m. When he approached the car, one of the people inside shot him in the face. Ronald Feldner was 29 years old at the time.

29-year-old Ronald Wade Feldner, a New Plymouth, Idaho police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 1994. His brother, Travis, was the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured in April while responding to a burglary in Suncrest, Washington. (Idaho Peace Officers’ Memorial)

The shooter was 14-year-old Boise teen James Robert Lee Moore, who was sentenced to 25 years to life. A jury also convicted his mother for illegally buying a gun and giving it to her son, which he used in the commission of the crime, according to Spokesman-Review news archives.

Ronald Feldner’s son, Chance, is a Boise police officer.

Moore was granted parole in 2021. Moore expressed remorse for the killing, apologized to Feldner’s family and cried during his hearing, the Argus Observer reported.

Travis Feldner was released from the hospital two days after he was shot and guided home by a long procession of law enforcement vehicles. He is currently recovering with his family, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Travis is a God-loving man already, and he is very blessed to still be here with us all,” the GoFundMe post states. “All I ask is that you pray when you see first responders and please remember they are human and all have families at home while protecting yours.”