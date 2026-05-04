Southwest weighs hiring Spirit Airlines mechanics ahead of Boeing MAX 7 arrival

A Southwest commercial airliner takes off from Las Vegas International Airport on Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Reuters )

By Allison Lampert Reuters

Southwest Airlines has expressed interest in hiring some aircraft mechanics from now-defunct Spirit Airlines, a union official said on Monday, as the U.S. low-cost carrier prepares to take Boeing’s ​new 737 MAX 7 jet early next year.

The U.S. carrier is hiring mechanics to support red-eye flights and ahead of the planned arrival ⁠of the MAX 7 jet in early 2027, pending expected certification this year by the ‌Federal Aviation Administration.

Bret Oestreich, president of the ​Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, said he has spoken with executives at Texas-based Southwest about hiring mechanics from Spirit, which ceased operations early on Saturday. The union has members at both airlines.

“We have ⁠carriers that will be hiring,” said Oestreich, who ‌added that Southwest is ‌also replacing retiring mechanics.

With the airline industry short on new planes and parts, and wrestling with congestion at ⁠busy U.S. airports, Spirit landing slots, engines and aircraft are expected to be in demand. American Airlines is also looking ‌at Spirit mechanics, according to ‌the carrier’s online job board.

Southwest recently informed its aviators of plans to hire 1,072 pilots, about 200 more than expected this year, ⁠a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

However, a ​second source cautioned the ⁠number ​could be lower if jet fuel prices remain high.

Southwest declined comment on specific hiring targets, but said it is “continually evaluating new talent.”

U.S. airlines are seeing strong travel demand, despite rising ⁠fares, but surging jet fuel prices due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran are squeezing margins and pushing weaker airlines closer to the brink.

At ⁠the same time, airlines are trying to take more fuel-efficient jets like the MAX into their fleets to reduce operating costs while grounding older planes that consume more fuel.

Southwest ⁠Airlines is expected to be the ‌first carrier to take delivery of the ​MAX 7. ‌CEO Bob Jordan has said he expects the plane to ​be certified around August 2026. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in April the U.S. planemaker expects certification this year with deliveries to start in 2027.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Bill Berkrot)