SpokAnimal wants you to soak up knowledge, support their efforts, at Temple Grandin visit Tuesday

Later Wednesday, Grandin will visit Washington State University’s Pullman campus to give the inaugural Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean’s Distinguished Lecture. The first in a series of bi - annual speeches, Grandin’s talk will begin at 6 p.m. in the Senior Ballroom of the Compton Union Building. She is expected to touch on agricultural issues to a greater extent than her other regional appearances.

Wednesday: Grandin will discuss her thoughts on interacting with and supporting those with autism at Whitworth University at 8 a.m. The training event kicks off at 8 a.m., and tickets are available for $69.95 through the organization’s website, fhautism.com. The cost will rise to $79.95 the day of the event.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $65 through the organization’s website, Spokanimal.org.

There’s ample opportunity to see the famed Temple Grandin in the Inland Northwest this week, but only one appearance will also benefit local rescue animals.

SpokAnimal is hosting a conversation between Grandin and veterinarian Marty Becker on Tuesday evening at Whitworth University to help raise funds for the nonprofit animal rescue and its community programs.

Peck said Spokanimal will benefit from all proceeds from the event, which will help the organization tremendously as it continues to offer rescue services and low cost healthcare to the region’s furry friends.

“They’re basically going to red table, talking back and forth for like 90 minutes,” Peck said. “I’m super, super excited.”

Becker, a Bonners Ferry resident, may be best known as “America’s Veterinarian,” after appearing in segments on ABC’s Good Morning America for more than a decade. He is the author of several books, including “Chicken Soup for the Pet-Lover’s Soul,” and is a pre-eminent leader in the “Fear Free” movement. The initiative seeks to reduce fear, anxiety and stress in pets through better care at home, in clinics and in rescues.

“He’s a big deal,” Peck said.

SpokAnimal’s event coincides with National Pet Month, and comes as Grandin is expected to make a handful of other appearances in the region.

Since 1990, Grandin has served as a professor at Colorado State University’s College of Agricultural Science, where she published the bulk of her research that has advanced the understanding of cattle behavior, humane livestock handling and slaughter animal welfare. A leading voice in autism advocacy, Grandin is the author of more than 30 books on animal welfare and autism.

In 2010, Grandin was named in the Time 100 list as one of the most influential people in the world, the same year the “Temple Grandin” HBO film starring Claire Danes was released. Most recently, Grandin shared her life story in the documentary “Temple Grandin: An Open Door,” available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

“In our world, she’s a huge deal,” Peck said. “And so I’m really excited and really grateful.”

Those interested in attending the WSU event can RSVP free-of-charge through the website of the College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, cahnrs.wsu.edu. Dean Raj Khosla said he expects it to be a riveting event, the perfect start to a new series of distinguished lectures.

“It’s all for the purpose of attracting global leaders to WSU, to our community, to talk about things that are highly relevant for our students and faculty and staff,” Khosla said.