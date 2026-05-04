Teacher Appreciation Week 2026 deals include freebies, discounts

By Mike Snider USA TODAY

As the end of the school year approaches, National Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, gives us a chance to acknowledge educators.

The 2025-2026 school calendar may come to a close in the ensuing weeks, but that doesn’t mean it’s vacation time for all teachers. More than one-fifth of K-12 teachers (21%) say they are finding it difficult to get by on their teacher salary, according to a Gallup survey for more than 2,000 U.S. teachers conducted Oct. 16-Nov. 5, 2025, released in March 2026.

Side jobs are common, with nearly half of teachers who are struggling financially (46%) saying they have a second job unrelated to education, the survey finds. Most teachers with a second job (85%) say they work at it at least partially during the school year. “Side gigs aren’t just a ‘summer job’ that teachers take while they are off from teaching,” according to Gallup.

National Teachers Day, which falls on Tuesday, May 5, arose out of then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s lobbying of Congress in 1953, according to the website of the National Education Association. The NEA subsequently established National Teacher Appreciation Week in 1985.

For some ideas on how to show your gratitude to your favorite teacher, visit the websites of the National PTA and NEA, and the We Are Teachers site, which all have ideas and projects.

During this week, many restaurants and businesses have deals and specials for teachers, ​as well as specials on educator gifts. Here’s a roundup.

Chick-fil-A National Teachers Appreciation Week deals

While popular fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A is not doing a chain-wide promotion for teachers during the May 4-8 week, some locations do have deals for teachers, so check your local Chick-fil-A.

“While Chick-fil-A restaurants do not offer discounts or promo codes, Owner-Operators may choose on an individual basis to make select offers available at their restaurants, including opportunities to receive free food,” the company said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Chipotle free meal deal

Teachers and educators have a chance to win one of 100,000 free meals as part of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway. Through May 12, teachers can go to Chipotle’s Teacher Thanks website and enter their name and email for the chance to win an e-gift card.

Starting May 13, randomly selected winners will be notified and asked to confirm their employment as an educator ⁠via ID.me within 48 hours. Those who don’t verify their employment will be removed from the list of winners, and another name will be drawn.

Chipotle launched the programs to reward teachers – and a similar promotion for National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12 – in 2016; since then, the company has given away a combined $16 million in free food to teachers and healthcare workers.

“Recognizing teachers and healthcare workers through this program is one way we can give back meaningfully,” said Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s senior vice president of brand marketing, in a statement.

Whataburger offering free breakfast during National Teacher Appreciation Week

The San Antonio-headquartered burger chain ‌is giving free breakfast nationwide to teachers and school staff on Thursday, May 7, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time. Check with your local Whataburger for exact timing, as promotion hours may vary by location. The offer is good ​for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru orders, limited to one per person. The eligible recipient must be present to redeem.

You can also treat your teacher to Whatateacher merchandise in the restaurant chain’s online Whatastore, where you can find gifts including Whatateacher T-shirts and tote bags.

As part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success initiative, the company will award $1,000 classroom grants to 60 teachers across its 17-state footprint.

National Teacher Appreciation Week deals

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Teachers can take advantage of the restaurant chain’s Cinco de Mayo deal, a $5 Bad Ass Margarita, on —yes, and there’s Happy Hour deals all week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with drinks starting at $4 and $6 food from 3-6 PM. (Happy Hour not available in North Carolina or Georgia; South Carolina hours are 4–6 p.m.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Teachers can sign up at no cost to get 90 Awesome Achievement certificates (digital or physical) per school year, which they give to their elementary school students (grades K-6). Students can redeem them for a free full-size Pizookie dessert, no purchase necessary, at a BJ’s Restaurant. When students redeem their award, the restaurant manager will congratulate them and give them a colorful BJ’s Awesome Achievement silicone bracelet.

Bolay: Through May 12, the Florida-based fast-casual restaurant chain is giving teachers 20% off (with valid ID).

Buffalo Wild Wings: Teachers and school staff get ⁠20% off their dine-in order May 4-10 with a valid school ID. Also, every Tuesday, when members of the Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards loyalty program buy one 6-, 10- or 15-count order of traditional wings, they get a second order of equal value free (dine-in only). Then, on Thursdays, with any quantity ‌of boneless wings you buy, you get the same quantity free.

Chicken Salad Chick: During the week, teachers and nurses can get 15% off their order (must purchase ‌an entrée/excludes catering). Other deals include one free side when you buy one scoop. There are also deals on catering orders, starting with $6.50 box lunches. Check your nearby location for details on other deals.

Dog Haus: During National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8), teachers get 20% off their meal when they show a valid ID.

Eddie Merlot’s: Teachers get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée during the week (May 4-8). Show a valid teacher’s ID to redeem; not valid with any other offer or discounts and does not include items from the Dessert for Two menu.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Teachers can get a free Bagel & Shmear of their choice with the purchase of any item on Wednesday, May 6, when they ⁠show a valid work ID. Offer is good for in-bakery orders only at participating locations.

First Watch: The restaurant chain is giving teachers free coffee all day during the week, through May 8. Offer is good for hot and iced coffee with complimentary refills on hot coffee for dine-in guests. Just show a valid school ID at the register.

FlutterHabit: The online lash shop is giving teachers 30% off their order (excluding bundles and kits) during National Teacher Appreciation Week through ID.me.

The Greene Turtle: Teachers who dine in on Wednesday, May 6, can get a free meal valued up to $15 with a valid ID.

Grimaldi’s: The pizza chain is giving teachers 15% off their order May 4-8; present a valid school or workplace ID to get the deal. Offer good at all participating Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Happy ‌Joe’s: On Wednesday, May 6, teachers can get a free small order of Cheese Stix with the purchase of a large pizza at participating locations.

Horace Mann ‌Educators Corp.: The financial services company has several programs timed to National Teacher Appreciation Week, running through May 22, that include more than $17,000 in giveaways with prizes of daily $150 gift cards and weekly $500 gift cards, plus the chance to nominate educators for recognition and $1,000 for a project of their choice.

Insomnia Cookies: May 5 through May 12, Insomnia Cookies is offering a sweet treat to teachers. A buy one cookie, get one free cookie deal is available for Insomnia Rewards Members. A valid ID must be presented in-store. Rewards Members can also use the code EARNEDIT26, which gives 20% off online orders of 50-200 cookie packs.

Jason’s Deli: Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with warm breakfast sandwich bundles (priced at $40 and serving 12) and catering packages starting at $6.59 per person.

Kara Sushi: The revolving sushi restaurant chain is giving teachers 20% off through May 10; just show a valid ID or badge to qualify. (Dine-in only; excludes ⁠delivery and third-party orders.)

KinderCare Learning Companies: Teachers and district staff can get a year-round 10% discount on child care tuition at any KinderCare Learning Center nationwide. For more information go to the company’s website.

Krystal: Teachers get 50% off all breakfast combos from May 4–8. The offer is available in-store with a valid ID.

Logan’s Roadhouse: The steakhouse chain has a ​deal on gift cards, should you want to use them as a gift for teachers – get $50 in gift cards for $40 – through May 8.

McAlister’s Deli: Teachers get ⁠one free Sweet or Unsweet Tea ​May 4-8, no purchase necessary.

Melissa & Doug: The children’s toy site is giving teachers 25% off their order this week. Throughout the year, educators always get a 15% discount.

Mod Pizza: The Bellevue, Washington-headquartered pizza chain with more than 440 locations has a buy one MOD-sized pizza or salad, get one free offer from Monday, May 4, to Thursday, May 7. (The offer is good in-store with a valid teacher ID at participating locations.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Teachers and nurses get 15% off all pizzas on Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, with code CARE15OFF.

Noodles & Company: Through Tuesday, May 5, teachers get a limited-time catering deal for 10% off orders of $150 or more. To get the deal, use code APPRECIATION2026.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: During the week, members of the Bundtastic Rewards loyalty program can earn 100, 200 or 300 bonus points when purchasing a Single, Double or Triple Bundtlet Tower – maybe as a teacher appreciation gift. Limited to one transaction during the offer period. Must be logged in to your valid Bundtastic Rewards account before making your purchase. Bonus points will be loaded on or about May 29, 2026.

Paisano’s: The pizza restaurant chain, with 40 locations in Maryland, Virginia ⁠and Washington, D.C., is giving teachers 25% off their orders May 5-8 (with code TEACH25). And every Tuesday, as part of Paisano’s “Community Tuesday” initiative, teachers, nurses, military, and first responders can get 25% off their order (use code COMMUNITY).

Pancheros: The Mexican restaurant chain will be giving out cards for $2 off an entrée to teachers through May 10. They can redeem it in the Burritos with Benefits app within the next two weeks.

The Parking Spot: Teachers get a 10% discount every day from the company, but they can get 25% off any reservation made in May for travel through the end of 2026.

Peet’s Coffee: Teachers get a free small drip coffee, cold brew, hot tea pouch, or iced tea pouch on Tuesday, May 5, with a valid ID.

Postino: The wine café restaurants are giving a free $20 bonus card with every $100 in gift cards purchases, through June 22 (must be purchased online). The bonus cards are available for use through February 22, 2027.

Potbelly: Teachers get a free cookie or ⁠regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée from Monday, May 4, to Tuesday, May 12. Eligible entrées include any sandwich, wrap, whole salad or bowl of soup. The offer is good in-shop only; just show a valid school ID at checkout to redeem. Also, school faculty and groups can get 10% off catering orders of more than $200 through Sunday, May 10 (using the code SAVE10).

Randy’s Donuts: Teachers can buy one classic donut and get one free through May 17 (in-store only, limit 3 per order; show valid ID).

Red Robin: Through May 7, customers can show their appreciation for the teachers by buying a $50 gift card and then receiving a $10 gift card.

Salata: Through May 12, teachers get 15% off their meal when presenting a valid ID. Also as part of the fast casual restaurant chain’s National Salad Month deals, each Friday in May you get a free avocado topping with any entrée when ordering in-restaurant.

Scholastic: The publisher site is giving educators a discount during the week; use the code TEACHERS to get $5 off books and resources orders of $50–$99.99 and $20 off orders of $100–$149.99. Spend more and get additional discounts. Teachers can also enter by Friday for a chance to win one ⁠of 1,000 the $200 Scholastic eGift Cards the site is giving away as part of a partnership with best-selling author James Patterson.You can also send your favorite teacher a free ‌Thank You card or an Scholastic eGift card.

Shake Shack: Teachers can get a free Single ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with any purchase from Monday, May 4, to Tuesday, May 12 (offer good in-store with a valid ID; limit one per order).

Starbird: The quick-service chicken chain is giving educators a free ​entrée (value of up to $15) on Tuesday, May 5. Eligible entrée options include a sandwich, ‌tenders, or salad. (Show a valid school ID; one per person. Not valid at locations in stadiums and airports.)