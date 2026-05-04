Woman drives down sidewalk chasing child on a dirt bike

A video released Monday by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office shows a driver chasing a child riding a dirt bike down a residential sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Fruitvale Road in Cheney last month.

The car narrowly misses a fire hydrant and bushes as it bumps along the sidewalk in front of homes until it veers back onto the road as neighbors attempt to intervene and take videos.

At one point before the chase, the child maneuvered away from the silver Ford Focus and the driver, identified as 56-year-old Wendy Clemente, who is seen stopping to yell something out the car window. The child looks back and appears to respond until turning away. The driver then chases the child.

When deputies responded to the area, they were notified of a burglary in the 10700 block of West Melville Road, about a mile away. The caller, who was not home, reported watching a person on live security camera footage attempting to open doors.

Deputies made their way to the home and found Clemente and the silver Ford Focus, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

She told deputies she “took her dog for a ride” and was “looking for other dogs to socialize with,” the release said. She told deputies she noticed a dog in a fenced yard and stopped.

She denied knowing anything about the incident on South Fruitvale Road, the release said.

Deputies suspected she was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. When they attempted to arrest her, she tried to kick a patrol deputy, according to the release.

She was booked into the Spokane County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.