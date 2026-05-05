Ferris advances to soccer districts on three goals by Marcus Saba; Lucy Lathrop hits two home runs for Deer Park softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

Ferris 6, Kamiakin 3: Marcus Saba scored three goals, and the visiting Saxons (9-4) eliminated the Braves (4-13) in a District 6 4A play-in game. Riley Lenihan scored a goal and dished out two assists for Ferris.

Ninth-seeded Ferris advances to Districts and will face top-seeded Chiawana on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the opening round.

East Valley 2, West Valley 1: Benjamin Henry scored two goals, and the visiting Knights (7-6-3, 6-3) defeated the Eagles (7-7-2, 7-4) in a GSL 2A game. Aiden Sabota scored a goal in the second half for WV.

Pullman 8, Deer Park 1: Isaiah Bischoff scored a goal and had three assists, and the Greyhounds (11-1-2, 10-0) defeated the visiting Stags (1-12-1, 0-11) in a GSL 2A game. Parker Russell scored in the opening minute of the game for Deer Park. Pullman is unbeaten in league play over the last five seasons with the win.

Baseball

GSL 2A

West Valley 21, East Valley 0 (5): Scout Symmes pitched three no-hit innings, led the offense with a three-run homer and the visiting Eagles (18-2, 17-0) defeated the Knights (5-15, 4-14). Brayden Webster and Jaxon Dieteriny each knocked in three runs for WV.

Deer Park 7, Clarkston 0: Ian Olietti went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases, and the visiting Stags (10-11, 10-8) shut out the Bantams (10-11, 10-9). Ezekiel Callaham struck out 10 for Deer Park.

Pullman 14, Rogers 0 (5): Cash McCann drove in three runs on two hits, and the Greyhounds (15-4, 15-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-18, 1-17). Brayden Northcroft pitched two no-hit innings and stole two bases for Pullman.

Softball

GSL 2A

Deer Park 11, Clarkston 0 (5): Lucy Lathrop hit two home runs, and the visiting Stags (19-1, 18-0) blanked the Bantams (10-8, 9-7). Winning pitcher Hailey Thompson gave up one hit in four innings for Deer Park.

West Valley 10, East Valley 6: Brielle Barry pitched a complete game, drove in two runs on two hits and the visiting Eagles (9-8, 9-7) defeated the Knights (9-9, 9-7). Anae Karnitz knocked in three runs for WV. JC Weger went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for EV.

Boys tennis

West Valley 6, East Valley 1: At WV. In No. 1 singles, Orion Mastel of West Valley swept Joey Maughan of East Valley 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Lucas Cratty and Jesse Nieffeneggar of West Valley defeated Mason Comstock and Darren Shelley of East Valley 6-3, 6-3.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: The Greyhounds capped off their sixth consecutive undefeated GSL 2A season with a team dual sweep. In No. 1 singles, Nathan Sutton of Pullman defeated Tristin Doan of Rogers 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Daniel Schertenleib and Kevin Chi (PUL) defeated Javan Christensen/Mica Spencer (ROG) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis

West Valley 4, East Valley 3: At EV. In No. 1 singles, Doelle Hayes of West Valley defeated Dahlia Autrey of East Valley 6-4, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Brynlee Ordinario and Cassie Kappen of West Valley swept Mae Miller and Marin Harless of East Valley 6-0, 6-0.

Track and field

GSL 4A/3A championships at Cheney HS: Mead senior Simon Rosselli didn’t break any records this time out, but he easily won the discus and shot put leading into the district tournament. Rosselli, nationally ranked in the discus and headed to University of Oregon next year, threw 211 feet, 7 inches in the discus, winning by nearly 52 feet, and the shot put 62-10, 10 1/2 better than second place.

Rosselli threw the shot 68-9 inches at the Legends Invitational in Walla Walla in late-April, a little more than a foot shy of the nearly 50-year-old state record. His career best in the discus is 218-7, set last year at the the Arcadia Invitational. The national high school record is 237-6, set by Olympic champion Ryan Crouser in 2011.