Is Mohamed Salah right to have concerns over Liverpool’s dressing-room culture?

By James Pearce The Athletic

Having held back the tears as he sat watching an array of tributes from team-mates and managers past and present, Mohamed Salah had something he wanted to get off his chest.

Salah, who is expected to be in Spokane with the Egyptian National Team in the coming weeks for World Cup training, said he had already spoken to Liverpool’s hierarchy about “one of his main concerns” regarding the club’s future.

In the interview with Sky Sports, broadcast before Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester United, he questioned who would step up and set the standards after he brings the curtain down on his illustrious nine-year Anfield career later this month.

“I remember when I came here first, I think nobody was working before training,” Salah said. “I wanted to work before and after training. Then others also worked before training.

“I’m happy about it that new guys came in, saw that Mo came into the building first and went to the gym, so it automatically changed. This is something I’m very proud of. I love this place so much. I want the guys to continue like that. I want the guys to succeed.

“I spoke to a member of staff and also the guys up there, I told them, ‘When I leave you need an example here. You need people to come early and go to the gym. If this doesn’t happen, it will be tricky for the club, because it’s very necessary you put the standards high’.”

In a separate interview with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard for TNT Sports, looking back on what he had achieved with the club, Salah talked about the importance of having an elite culture in the dressing room.

“Everybody had the same goal — if you didn’t do it right, then others would really go for you,” he said. “We had that so much in the past 10 years and I hope from my heart that won’t change because we’ve changed a lot of players. The bond of the team is changing. I really hope the guys will hold it together.”

Salah’s words resonated in the wake of Sunday’s demoralising 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford. During that error-strewn first-half display when Arne Slot’s side were fortunate to only find themselves 2-0 down, they did not resemble a tight-knit unit truly fighting for each other.

It has been a common complaint throughout this miserable season. Far too often, Liverpool have wilted under pressure. The body language has been poor, with too many feeling sorry for themselves and not taking sufficient responsibility. Mentality is a glaring issue in this evolving team.

With vice-captain Andy Robertson following Salah out the exit door later this month, there are end-of-an-era vibes at Anfield. Uncertainty surrounds the future of Alisson, who is the subject of interest from Juventus. Captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 in July, has one year remaining on his contract.

Where are the new leaders? Who are the big characters capable of inspiring those around them? Salah’s concerns are understandable.

There is a disconnect between many of the current crop and the fanbase.

A narrative has developed online over the course of the season that the squad do not spend sufficient time on the training field. Some players posted photos on social media from short city breaks in Europe last week after being given time off after the win over Crystal Palace.

However, senior Anfield figures are adamant that is a red herring when it comes to explaining Liverpool’s struggles. Van Dijk agrees.

“We are not kids. Everyone is an adult,” the Dutch defender told reporters post-match at Old Trafford. “It’s not that we have a holiday whatsoever.

“I wish we had a couple more days off at times because I think it works both ways. You see Pep Guardiola giving (Manchester) City three days off the last weeks in a row and they are doing pretty well. It is about finding the right balance.

“But I can understand if people think we are not training and, when results are not there, that it could be a reason for why we are not getting results.”

The reality is that Slot adopted the same approach regarding rest and recovery when the schedule allowed last season. The difference is that when you are winning, no eyebrows are raised. With the extent of their injury crisis, there is also an argument that the last thing Liverpool need is more training, given the risk of suffering further setbacks.

It is all about the optics. The coffee bar at Kirkby was viewed as a masterstroke after it was installed last season, as it created a new setting for players to socialise together. Now the sight of it is frequently bemoaned on social media.

There was even anger on Sunday at Sky’s footage of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai taking part in a game of keepy-uppies in the Old Trafford tunnel prior to Liverpool’s warm-up, with ridiculous claims that it showed a lack of focus.

That is the effect of 18 defeats (19 if you count losing the Community Shield on penalties to Crystal Palace) in all competitions this season. There is so much negativity that the smallest thing gets pounced on.

Szoboszlai, whose individual performance provided one of the few positives for Liverpool at Old Trafford, talked post-match about taking on more of a leadership role. “I try to drag them with me and hopefully set an example game by game,” he said.

The Hungary captain has the potential to be the kind of figure Salah talked about but he is still a work in progress. He has got the swagger but, at times, a greater dose of humility is required.

That was evident when he threw his arms up in front of a disgruntled away end after Liverpool’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last month. It was also evident when he kissed the golden badge on his sleeve in front of the Stretford End before heading down the tunnel on Sunday.

Szoboszlai wanted to remind the home fans that Liverpool remain champions but the time to celebrate that achievement is long gone, especially with United now looking down on them.

When Liverpool strengthen their squad this summer, they would be wise to heed Salah’s warning. They need to buy personalities as well as game-changers to help rebuild that dressing-room culture.