Mt. Spokane earns top seed in District 6 3A tournament, Mead second in 4A bracket | Fastpitch softball

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

After a near-perfect run through the regular season, Mt. Spokane earned the top seed into this week’s District 6 3A tournament.

The Wildcats (19-1) are also ranked third in 3A in the latest WIAA RPI calculations.

After finishing fourth at last year’s state tournament, Mt. Spokane is as hungry as ever.

The Wildcats – led by standout senior pitcher and hitter Addison Jay – will open their postseason campaign at home Wednesday against eighth-seeded Shadle Park (7-12).

Jay is batting .750 in Greater Spokane League games on 36 hits, while adding eight home runs and 39 RBI s – all top marks in the league. In the circle, Jay leads the GSL with an ERA of 0.42, 107 strikeouts and 10 wins.

But Jay is far from the Wildcats’ lone weapon.

Avery Fox ranks fourth in the GSL with a .535 average and 23 hits, while Emme Bond has scored a league-high 33 runs and hit seven home runs. Kaydin Bradeen is also tied for first with eight doubles.

Mt. Spokane’s lone loss on the season came in late March at Cheney, when the Blackhawks upset the Wildcats 5-3. Cheney (13-6) earned the tournament’s No. 5 seed and could possibly have a rematch with Mt. Spokane in the semifinals if the Blackhawks can upset fourth-seeded Hermiston on Wednesday.

University (14-6) is the third seed and opens against Southridge at home Wednesday, while Ridgeline (11-8) is the No. 7 seed and will travel to second-seeded Kennewick.

In the District 6 4A tournament, Mead (15-5) is the No. 2 seed and will host seventh-seeded Chiawana in its opener. Lewis and Clark (10-9) is the fourth seed and will host Richland, sixth-seeded Ferris (5-15) will travel to Hanford and ninth-seeded Gonzaga Prep (1-17) will hit the road to take on top-seeded Kamiakin. All 4A games are also Wednesday.

Deer Park earned the top seed in the District 6 2A tournament after winning the regular-season title with an unbeaten run through GSL play.

The Stags (15-1) will face either fifth-seeded West Valley (6-8) or fourth-seeded East Valley (7-8) on May 13 in the District 6 2A tournament. Second-seeded Pullman (11-3) will host either third-seeded Clarkston (10-7) or sixth-seeded Rogers (2-13). The first-round games will take place on May 12.

The top three teams in both the 4A and 3A tournaments will advance to the state tournaments, while the top two from 2A will move on. The 4A state tournament will take place May 22-23 in Richland, the 3A tournament is May 21-23 in Lacey, Washington, and the 2A tournament is May 22-23 in Selah, Washington.

The top two teams from the District 6 1A tournament on Saturday at Whitworth University will advance to a District 5/6 crossover next week with the top four teams moving on to state tournament May 21-23 in Richland.

Northwest Christian is the top seed in the District 6 2B tournament, which takes place Wednesday through May 12. The top three placers will move on to the state tournament May 22-23 in Yakima. The District 6 1B tournament will take place May 15-16 at Franklin Park in Spokane, with the top seven teams advancing to the state tournament May 21-23 in Yakima.