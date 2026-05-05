Starter Jackson Cox dominates over career-high seven innings; Spokane Indians down Tri-City 4-2 in series opener

Spokane Indians starting pitcher Jackson Cox looks for the sign from catcher Alan Espinal against the Tri-City Dust Devils on May 5, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

After a rough couple of weeks on the road, Spokane Indians manager Tom Sutaris said what everyone on the team was feeling on Tuesday.

“It’s like Dorothy said : There’s no place like home,” Sutaris declared.

It helps when your starting pitcher is dominant – and goes deep in the game.

Jackson Cox struck out nine over seven innings, and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the team’s second “Education Day” game of the season, with several hundred screaming elementary school kids – and their chaperons – packing the bleachers for the sun-drenched day game.

“It’s good to be back here in front of our crowd,” Sutaris said. “Great crowd today, and the boys just needed a reprieve and a day off. And I like the way they played today, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

The Indians (10-18) lost five of six games in Eugene last week and nine of 12 on the two-week road trip.

“It’s always good, you know, to set the tone at the start of a series,” outfielder Max Belyeu said. “Get that first one, it’s big. And we’ll keep bringing it tomorrow.”

“It doesn’t matter how long you play this game, you’re always going to have struggles,” Sutaris said. “This isn’t a game you just figure out someday. I think the process is what we really have to focus on, because it’s a long season and it’s a long career, hopefully, and that it’s always going to come back to the process. You can’t ride the roller coaster in this game – it’s just too hard a game to do that.”

Cox (1-1) allowed just one hit – a solo homer – and three walks in the longest appearance of still-young professional career. He threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes. He leads the league with 41 strikeouts in 292/3 innings this season.

“I felt pretty good. You know, (catcher Alan) Espinal did a great job behind the plate calling pitches, and obviously my defense was unbelievable,” Cox said. “We’re still moving forward. The guys are doing everything they can to get better every day, and I think that we have a really good team. We’re going to head in the right direction here soon.”

“We’re getting a lot of good starting pitching,” Sutaris said. “We’ve just got to help in other areas, because they’re pretty much always going to give us a shot to win a ball game. (Cox) was outstanding today.”

The Indians took the early lead in the second inning. Kevin Fitzer, mired in a 5-for-59 slump, led off the inning with a double then Belyeu was called out on strikes.

Tri-City manager Dann Bilardello came out with a trainer and after a very brief visit, lifted Dust Devils starter Tyler Bremner – the second overall pick of the 2025 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

Bremner had been limited to 162/3 innings over his first four starts this season, but his early exit on Tuesday was not planned and was officially called an injury substitution.

Once reliever Alex Martinez warmed up, he walked Robert Calaz. Kelvin Hidalgo followed with a hard liner to center that Anthony Scull dove for and missed, and it went all the way to the wall for a two-run triple. With two down, Roynier Hernandez flared a single to left to plate Hidalgo and make it 3-0.

Tri-City (16-12) got one back in the third as Jake Munroe hit a fly that barely made it into the short porch in the right -field corner for his fourth home run of the season.

Cox ran into a little trouble in the sixth, hitting a batter and issuing a one -out walk to put two on. Johan Macias was thrown out trying to steal third, and Cox issued another walk, but he regrouped and picked up a couple more strikeouts to get out of the jam.

“Obviously, two walks in a row isn’t great,” Cox said. “But I’m not gonna be the person that folds over if things are tough, where I start to get traffic on the bases.”

Belyeu led off the bottom half with a homer off the caboose in right center, his fourth home run of the season. He came into the game six for his last 49 with 28 strikeouts.

“Obviously, I’ve gotten off to a tough start,” Belyeu said. “I’m just trying to, you know, flush that. Every day is a new day. I’m just gonna work on whatever’s going on and show up ready to compete.”

“(Belyeu) has been working hard, man,” Sutaris said. “He’s a hard worker, and he’s been frustrated – like anyone is when you go through the tough times. But we just keep emphasizing the process, and Max does a good job of staying in that process when he does his work.”

You’re my boy, Belyeu! A frozen rope from @BelyeuMax puts the Indians up 4-1 in the sixth. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/Q80Tv4YSva — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) May 5, 2026

Cox finished his outing in the seventh with another 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout and a tough running catch by Calaz in left field.

“But I trusted the plan that Espinal and I had. I just took a deep breath, reset and knew my defense behind me was gonna take care of the job.”

Reliever Francis Rivera took over in the eighth and gave up a run on a double, stolen base and a wild pitch. Justin Loer and Nathan Blasick combined for a scoreless ninth, with Blasick earning his second save of the season and first since opening night.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.