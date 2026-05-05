‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets cause of death confirmed

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

The cause of death for “Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets has been confirmed as suicide, according to reports.

While the full autopsy has yet to be released, the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona confirmed Sheets’ cause of death to TMZ on Tuesday.

Sheets was discovered dead inside his home on April 22, after officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were called to investigate reports of a “deceased individual” on the property, authorities said at the time. When they arrived at the residence around 2 a.m., they found Sheets, “who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheets was 67 years old.

An investigation into his death remains ongoing, including claims that Sheets was being targeted by bullies online prior to his death.

“We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation,” the Lake Havasu City police told TMZ last month.

Sheets for decades starred on A&E’s “Storage Wars,” which follows professional buyers as they bid on abandoned storage lockers. In the state of California, if rent on a storage locker goes unpaid for three months, what’s inside can legally be auctioned off.