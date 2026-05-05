This day in history: For first time, a woman passed test to become Spokane firefighter. Chickens were victims of ‘murderous dogs’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Rebecca McMahon, 23, became the first woman to pass the physical test to qualify for a job as a Spokane firefighter.

“If she passes a written test and health examination, she will be placed on an ‘eligible’ list for firefighters,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “That is still a long way from landing a job in the department, however, since about 200 people are expected to qualify for the 40 or so openings that will occur in the next two years.”

“I can’t think of a better job than saving lives and property and I need a career to support two daughters,” she said.

She said she was not a “women’s libber,” but was grateful that women’s organizations had opened up some previously all-male professions.

From 1926: “Two murderous dogs” raided a Spokane Valley man’s chicken yard and “slaughtered 18 choice young hens before the owner came to the rescue of his flock.”

Spokane County reimbursed the owner of chickens killed by “murderous dogs,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 5, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The owner was reimbursed by Spokane County with money from “the fund for protecting animals injured by dogs when the owners are unknown.”

“The owner of the injured stock must have certificates signed by the county treasurer and the justice of the peace of his township before the loss is made up in cash,” said the Chronicle. “About a dozen cases a year have to be settled, according to County Treasurer DeGraff.”

In other news, Gov. Roland Hartley removed state Sen. Charles Meyers and Mary Monroe, principal of Lincoln School, from the Cheney Normal School board of trustees. Hartley’s dismissals of them, along with his removal of two University of Washington regents was expected to be challenged.

The president of Cheney Normal School (now Eastern Washington University) recently had announced his resignation as a result of Hartley’s educational policies.