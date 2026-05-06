‘A comfortable place where you can go and unwind and be yourself’: Bluebird’s Cottage offers coffee, baked goods and build-your-own bouquets

James Horn opened Bluebird’s Cottage in January in Spokane Valley. Mainstays on the menu include coffee and scones, shown April 23. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Online: bluebirdscottage.net or search for “Bluebird’s Cottage” on Facebook

Some places give off a happy vibe, and Bluebird’s Cottage in Spokane Valley is one of them.

The 1939 cottage, once home to the Mangrove Café & Bakery, has been reimagined into a unique coffee shop.

In November, Spokane native and University High grad James Horn drove by the restaurant and saw the owners sitting outside.

They’d closed the Mangrove Café, and the building was up for lease.

“They invited me to take a look, and a couple of weeks later, I signed the lease,” Horn said. “Everything was included, right down to the dishes.”

Horn had 14 years of experience in the coffee industry, working with both small mom-and-pop shops and large corporate entities.

“I’ve always wanted my own café, but I was too scared to do it,” he said. “Now, I’m glad I waited as long as I did because I’ve had so much experience.”

All the venue needed was some fresh paint and some reorganization, so he was able to open Bluebird’s Cottage in January.

Bluey, Horn’s green-cheeked conure, a parakeet, inspired the café’s name and the sunny yellow and vivid turquoise interior paint shades.

Coffee is the cornerstone of the drink menu, and Horn chose Santa Cruz Coffee Roasting Co. to supply the beans.

“Santa Cruz is where my parents met, where I was born, and it’s my dad’s favorite coffee,” he explained.

The rich flavor of the roast shines in the signature Bluebird latte, which features house-made blue vanilla syrup.

A Salty Nut cold brew is guaranteed to perk you up. The beverage includes hazelnut cream syrup layered with salted caramel cold foam and dusted with Himalayan pink salt.

Tea lovers can sip a Bluebird Fog made with Tiesta Earl Grey, vanilla bean and blackberry.

The food menu is small but tasty.

“It’s more breakfast-forward with some lunch options,” Horn said.

The build-your-own breakfast sandwich has been a big hit. Start with a croissant, bagel, English muffin or gluten-free bread. It includes eggs, along with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham, and Swiss, pepper jack or cheddar cheese.

“People really like being able to choose what they want,” he said.

Breakfast wraps are popular, and the avocado toast has a devoted following. Mashed avocado is slathered atop artisan Italian bread, lightly drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction glaze, and liberally sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. Horn likes to top his with bacon.

The sandwich options include the Hawaiian Melt – a buttery croissant filled with sliced Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple and topped with Bluebird Hawaiian aioli. It’s a mouthful of tropical tastiness.

The Sweet Heat, a sandwich that Horn said he just “threw together in the kitchen,” offers a satisfying blend of flavors. Loads of fresh spinach, pickled jalapenos, and bacon are layered between slices of artisan Italian bread with cream cheese and balsamic reduction glaze.

Gluten-free goodies are baked in-house, including the delectably tender and crumbly pistachio white chocolate scones. Many menu items can be modified to be gluten-free, and the restaurant has a dedicated toaster for gluten-free foods.

Other tasty treats include house-made chocolate chip cookies, Nutella-stuffed croissants and coffee cake. Spokane’s Sweet Dreams Bakery provides an array of sugar cookies.

While you wait for your latte or food items, be sure to check out the build-your-own bouquet bar. Fresh seasonal blooms and greenery await your creative touch – or you can ask Horn to custom-make your arrangement.

“I’ve always loved making bouquets for people,” he said. “I decided I needed a floral bar.”

Now that spring is here, you can enjoy your meal on the patio out front or in the English cottage-style garden in the back.

Themed beverages add to the fun. Horn has offered drinks themed around Costco and Disneyland, and May’s theme is “The Devil Wears Prada.”

He’s been amazed by the community support Bluebird’s Cottage has received.

“I wasn’t expecting everyone to be so excited,” he said.

He hopes the word will spread about the warm welcome he offers his guests.

“I want this space to be almost like a second home, a comfortable place where you can go and unwind and be yourself.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com