AMC is bringing a new live concert experience to local movie theaters

By Cerys Davies Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Movie theaters are no longer just for watching stories — they’re becoming live entertainment portals. In a pivot toward live music entertainment, AMC is launching a real-time, interactive concert experience across 300 of its locations.

Unlike the static concert films of the past, the new technology allows artists on a remote stage to see, hear and respond to the theater audience, in effect turning your local cinema into a stadium.

Pop stars Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras and Maren Morris are the first headliners for the concert series hitting AMC screens in June. The program moves away from prerecorded content, opting instead for live broadcasts that allow artists to perform for a national theater audience in real time.

The movie theater chain is partnering with live entertainment company Arena One to bring this technology to 89 markets across the country.

“This is a highly immersive, communal experience, combining the energy of a live concert with the scale, comfort, accessibility and affordability unique to AMC,” Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC Entertainment, said during an earnings call Tuesday afternoon.

These one-night-only live events are meant to simulate the look and feel of going to a concert in person — without the often-pricey cost of admission. According to AMC, the prices for these tickets will range from $40 to $75, depending on the artist and the market.

“The next chapter of live shows isn’t about proximity to big venues, it’s about creating visceral, intimate, affordable live connection between artists and fans no matter where they are,” Rohit Kapoor, Arena One’s founder, said in a statement.

“Arena One gives artists a new cinema-native canvas to create live performances, while amplifying the raw energy and shared fandom that makes live shows unforgettable.”

Music has been a hot topic for movie theaters of late as the industry continues to navigate rough waters amid hopes of a durable postpandemic recovery.

Between box-office-topping biopics like “Michael,” documentaries like “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” and concert films like the forthcoming Billie Eilish movie “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,” movies rooted in music are consistently drawing sizable and enthusiastic theater audiences.

Aron added, “We believe that this innovation can open an entirely new chapter in live entertainment while driving incremental attendance and revenue across our circuit.”