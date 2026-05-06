Fatal dog-on-dog attack at Tacoma marathon leads to scrutiny of Humane Society

By Shea Johnson (Tacoma) News Tribune

Paul Baek had just finished a half-marathon Sunday when his 10-year-old toy poodle, Brownie, greeted him at the race’s end in Tacoma’s Dune Peninsula Park. The dog ran and jumped at him, as he normally did, with “his whole heart, his whole body,” Baek told the News Tribune.

Soon after, Brownie would be dead despite Baek’s desperate efforts to save him.

Brownie was fatally attacked at the park by a larger dog under the care of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, an event sponsor of the Tacoma City Marathon. In response to the incident, the Humane Society said it is reviewing its event protocols, including how dogs are selected for and managed at off-site events.

The incident, amplified by a fellow marathoner’s videos on social media, has left Baek and others searching for answers and pushing for systemic changes from one of the state’s largest nonprofit animal-welfare organizations.

Baek, 58, said he wants to know why a dog surrendered by its owner only two days earlier was allowed to attend a crowded event with children and other dogs, particularly without a muzzle. He also questioned the training given to agency volunteers entrusted with handling dogs.

“Through this death, if they learn something, if they change a regulation, or they change their system – something like guidelines for volunteers and the dog(s) – there must be change,” Baek said in an interview Tuesday. “This case can change them. His death is meaningful.”

The attack was reported to the Tacoma Police Department at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, and an officer was dispatched to the park in the 5300 block of Yacht Club Road, according to TPD spokesperson Shelbie Boyd. Animal Control was assigned to the case, and its investigation into the incident remained ongoing, Boyd said Tuesday.

The Humane Society issued a statement on its website Monday, acknowledging that “a tragic incident occurred at the Tacoma City Marathon involving a dog in our care that resulted in the loss of a community member’s dog.”

“We take full responsibility for understanding how this happened and for addressing any deficiencies in our processes, oversight, or safeguards,” the nonprofit said. “The safety of the animals entrusted to us and the broader community must come first, and in this instance, we did not meet that standard.”

In response to follow-up questions from the News Tribune, the Humane Society said Tuesday that the attacking dog – listed in agency records as a pit bull mix – was subsequently classified as dangerous and had been humanely euthanized, “(f)ollowing a full incident review conducted with Animal Control and our internal leadership team.”

The Humane Society said that the dog was previously in the nonprofit’s care and then returned two days prior to the attack.

Humane Society under scrutiny

Baek, a retired doctor who practiced in Korea, noted that the Humane Society had offered to cover the cost of Brownie’s cremation, but he was adamant that only meaningful changes within the agency would suffice.

The questions he asked were also raised by Alexis Drugge, a fellow half-marathon participant who took to TikTok following the attack to voice concerns about what she witnessed and learned. Drugge described the aftermath in six parts, with her videos garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments – many from people thanking her for speaking up.

Drugge, 29, said she didn’t witness the attack because she was turned around, but her family saw it. Immediately afterward, Drugge and her fiancé, who have four large dogs of their own, helped the Humane Society volunteer handle the attacking dog, Dallas, and then left the park to meet up with the volunteer at the Humane Society.

“She was standing there completely lost and traumatized, shaking, not sure what to do with the dog,” Drugge told the News Tribune on Tuesday, describing the volunteer’s demeanor following the attack while still at the park.

From Drugge’s perspective, the Humane Society failed everyone involved. The volunteer clearly lacked the necessary training, and Dallas should never have been there in the first place, according to Drugge.

“I believe they are too big of an organization to be operating with such negligence,” she said. “This could have completely been prevented.”

Drugge said the dog wore a vest advertising it was up for adoption. An agency spokesperson clarified that the marathon was not an adoption event, but community members could meet dogs and were directed to the shelter for any next steps.

Drugge said that she felt compelled to publicly relay her experience because she claimed that the Humane Society had been dismissive about the attack and appeared to be trying to skirt accountability when she spoke to staff. It wasn’t her intention, she added, to shut down the organization, but she wanted to ensure that major changes took place.

“The Humane Society is supposed to be saving dogs, but they got two dogs killed,” she said.

Responding specifically to the criticism, a spokesperson for the agency told the News Tribune that the Humane Society takes such concerns seriously.

“We are following up directly with those involved,” the spokesperson said. “Communication is ongoing with the affected family, as well as staff, volunteers and event organizers. We will provide continued support during this difficult time.”

Tony Phillippi, founder of the Tacoma City Marathon Association, said Tuesday that the event organizer was evaluating its relationship with the Humane Society moving forward.

“Our team members are pet owners ourselves and care deeply about animal welfare – we want nothing but the best for them,” Phillippi said in an email. “This is truly tragic, and our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

Meanwhile, Baek and his wife, who live in Auburn, are reckoning with the quiet at home.

“Everywhere, every corner, he was there,” Baek said.

Just before the attack, Baek said friends had asked to take a photo. His wife was walking Brownie behind him. Then, he heard her shout. He watched as the larger dog bit and shook Brownie. The Humane Society volunteer tried to do something but couldn’t properly control the dog, according to Baek, who said he was able to pull Brownie from the canine’s mouth as blood covered both of Baek’s arms.

It was too late.

Brownie had traveled across the country with Baek and his wife on five occasions and gave the family great memories, according to Baek. While it’s difficult right now, Baek noted that his family has appreciated the public’s support.

“I’m so touched a lot,” he said, “even though we lost a lot.”