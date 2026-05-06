Gonzaga Prep, University, West Valley earn top Greater Spokane League seeds to district play | Prep baseball

The District 6 baseball playoffs start Thursday with teams across the city and region vying for berths in the state tournaments. Here’s a look at how the brackets shape up in each of the district tournaments.

4A (three to state)

Gonzaga Prep (17-4) finished second in the Greater Spokane League but earned the league’s top seed to districts. Because the league alternates the No. 1 seed with the Mid-Columbia Conference each year, the Bullpups will be the No. 2 seed and host seventh-seeded Chiawana (12-9) on Saturday. The winner will face the victor between third-seeded Kamiakin (16-4) and sixth-seeded Lewis and Clark (7-14) in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Richland (20-1), the highest-ranked team in the state’s RPI system, faces the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Pasco (4-17) and Mead (7-14). Fourth-seeded Ferris (11-9) hosts fifth-seeded Hanford (12-8) in the other first-round matchup.

The district championship and third-place games are May 16.

3A (three to state)

GSL champion University (19-2, No. 3 RPI) is the top seed and hosts the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Shadle Park (6-14) and Walla Walla (5-13). That winner takes on the survivor between fourth-seeded Southridge (12-9) and fifth-seeded Ridgeline (13-8) on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Kennewick (16-5, No. 5 RPI) hosts seventh-seeded Central Valley (6-15), and third-seeded Mt. Spokane (14-7) hosts sixth-seeded Hermiston (9-11).

The district championship and third-place games are May 16.

2A (two to state)

First-round games are Friday, semifinals are Tuesday and the championship game is May 15.

In the first round, third-seeded Deer Park (10-11) hosts sixth-seeded Rogers (1-18), with the winner moving on to face second-seeded Pullman (15-4). On the other side, fourth-seeded Clarkston (10-11) hosts fifth-seeded East Valley (5-15) for the honor of playing top-seeded West Valley (18-2, No. 5 RPI).

1A (two to state)

With just four teams in the district, the teams will meet in a pair of three-game series to determine which two will advance to the district championship game at Shadle Park on May 16, with both reaching state.

League champ Lakeside (14-6, No. 3 RPI), hosts fourth-seeded Riverside (2-14), and second-seeded Colville (14-7, No. 6 RPI) hosts third-seeded Medical Lake (14-7) in doubleheaders on Saturday. Game 3 for both series if necessary would be Tuesday.

2B (four to state)

In the first round, South No. 3 Freeman (8-10) hosts North No. 4 Newport (9-10), with the winner facing North No. 2 Chewelah (15-5). North No. 3 Kettle Falls (7-12) hosts South No. 4 Liberty (7-9), with the winner taking on South No. 3 Colfax (14-6). All those games are Thursday.

Northwest Christian (15-3, No. 7 RPI) and Asotin (13-4) were the division winners and move straight to the semifinals, which – along with the championship game – are at WSU on Wednesday.

1B (seven to state)

The District 5/6 tournament is Saturday. Northeast 1B champ Almira/Coulee-Hartline (15-4, No. 6 RPI) hosts Southeast 1B champ Liberty Christian (21-0, No. 1 RPI) at Colfax HS, with both teams advancing to state. In loser-out games at Ritzville HS, Northeast 1B No. 4 Cusick (9-7) hosts Southeast No. 4 Garfield-Palouse (9-6), and Southeast No. 3 Sunnyside Christian (12-6) hosts Northeast No. 5 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (11-6).