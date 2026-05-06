Got a bookworm at home? Pizza Hut’s giving out freebies

By Amaris Encinas USA TODAY

Pizza Hut will once again be treating voracious readers this summer.

The Hut is calling on parents to enroll their children in its famed BOOK IT! program, announcing April 23 that its free reading incentive program is returning for the summer.

“SUMMER OF STORIES IS BACK!,” the Plano, Texas -based restaurant chain said in an Instagram post.

Kids who’ve met their monthly reading goal can redeem a free, one-topping personal pan pizza by presenting their digital Reading Award Certificate at any participating Pizza Hut location.

“Enrollment opens May 1st – get ready to turn reading time into pizza time! This summer, keep your kids reading, learning, and loving books … all while earning FREE pizza,” Pizza Hut added.

Running from June 1 to Aug. 31, the Summer of Stories program is open to families with children in pre-K through sixth grade.

Established in 1984, BOOK IT! aims to “empower teachers and parents to motivate children, (specifically those between the ages of 4 and 12), to read.” Pizza Hut offers two BOOK IT! program sessions, one for educators during the school year, and the other in the summer, which is just for parents.

Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to USA Today’s request for comment.

Here’s everything we know about this summer’s BOOK IT! program session:

In order to participate in the summer program, families must first download BOOK IT! app from Apple’s App Store, or Google’s Play Store.

Then, parents will be asked to fill out the “quick” enrollment form starting May 1. After that, parents are to set up a profile for each participating child and set their monthly reading goal.

The ability to track your child’s reading progress will begin June 1, the day the program kicks off. According to BOOK IT!, the summer program is only available through the app.

There is also a limit of five personal pan pizza certificates per family, per month. One certificate may be earned per eligible child, per month, for meeting their reading goal.

“Start reading. Start earning. Start celebrating!,” Pizza Hut concludes.