Hertz selling used rental cars on eBay. Why they can be a good deal for drivers

By Keith Laing USA TODAY

Hertz is partnering with eBay to offer listings for its used cars that are coming out of its fleet for car buyers who are starved for deals with new and used car prices on the rise.

Hertz said in a May 5 announcement that its deal with eBay would result in 8,000 used car listings being available on the website, which is one of the busiest commercial online retailers.

Chris Berg, Hertz’s executive vice president of global ​fleet management, said in a statement his company’s deal with eBay is a “natural next step” as it continues to build its used car business and digital presence.

“It gives us access to millions of in-market shoppers on a trusted platform, supports a scalable retail model, reduces our reliance on wholesale channels, ⁠and puts our near-new, certified inventory in front of more customers than ever before,” Berg said.

Andreas Wielgoss, GM of Vehicles at eBay US, said in a statement that “eBay has long been the destination ‌of choice for car shoppers seeking value.”

“With Hertz bringing its inventory to eBay, we’re ​connecting shoppers with a world-class selection of near-new certified vehicles, all backed by eBay’s Secure Purchase which enables a seamless, end-to-end buying experience online,” Wielgoss said.

The USA TODAY Cars team took a look at why former rental cars can offer good value for car buyers looking for deals.

What is the average price of a used car, and how does it compare to new car prices?

The average price of a used car ⁠in April 2026 was $25,500, according to Carfax. That figure was up roughly $1,500 from one month prior in ‌March 2026, the group said.

The average price of a ‌new car in March 2026, which is the most recent data available, was $49,275. That’s up 3.5% from one year earlier in March 2025.

Sri Melkote, Chief Analytics Officer at Carfax, said in a statement “with rising prices, flexibility is important.”

“Shoppers should ⁠consider different makes, models, years, trims, or even nearby markets to find the best deals that fit their budget,” Melkote said. “This type of swing in prices suggests a volatile market, so tracking prices right now is crucial. Once you’re ready, a vehicle history report can help ‌you avoid costly surprises and ensure real value.”

Why do former ‌rentals offer value for car shoppers?

Former rental cars have long had a reputation for being in worse shape than other types of used cars because of the theory that drivers will not take care of them as well as people who own or lease their vehicles.

But Consumer Reports said ⁠in a post on its website that buyers should not automatically rule out former rentals when they are shopping ​for used cars.

“Used rental cars can be priced very ⁠competitively, with ​a wide selection of available models under $20,000,” says Michael Crossen, lead technician at CR’s Auto Test Center. “Depending on which company you buy from, used rental cars can also come with warranty protections that can reduce financial risk.”

Crossen added, “if you’re buying a used rental car, we recommend buying from one of the biggest companies for extra protection and the widest selection of models. But you still ⁠need to closely review the terms before you buy.”

Here are some benefits that Consumer Reports identified that people who buy used cars from major rental companies like Hertz or Enterprise can reap: