Kim Kardashian reportedly pressing pause on bid to become lawyer

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Kim Kardashian is taking a recess from her legal ambitions.

Sources told TMZ the reality star skipped the bar exam in February and that she does not intend to take the test in July either. While aspiring lawyers are allowed two attempts a year at taking the bar, Kardashian reportedly has no plans to try again until at least 2027.

The first exam scheduled for next year is in February, with a sign-up deadline in January. It is unclear whether the “Kardashians” star will be among that group of test takers, the source said.

Kardashian, who plays an attorney on Ryan Murphy’s show, “All’s Fair,” on Hulu, revealed to fans back in November that she had failed her first attempt at the bar.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote on Instagram, referencing her role in the legal series.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” Kardashian continued. “No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

The Skims founder initially shared that she was studying law in a 2019 interview with Vogue. She has said she was in part inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian, a well-known attorney who famously represented O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

In the years since, she’s given fans a peek inside her legal journey, and she has been candid about how difficult it has been. She said she failed the “baby bar” three times before finally passing the exam in 2021.

The “baby bar” is required for students of California’s Law Office Study Program, an apprenticeship that allows students to pursue a legal career without attending law school.

Kardashian announced in May 2025 that she had officially completed the program after six years.