Lewis and Clark, Ridgeline, Pullman take top Greater Spokane League seeds into district play | Prep boys soccer

The District 6 boys soccer playoffs start Thursday with teams across the city and region vying for berths in the state tournaments. Here’s a look at how the brackets shape up in each of the district tournaments.

4A (three to state)

Mid-Columbia Conference champion Chiawana (14-1-1) is the top-rated team, according to the state’s RPI system, and is the top seed to districts. The Riverhawks on Thursday host ninth-seeded Ferris (10-4-0), which beat eighth-seeded Kamiakin 6-3 in the district play-in game. The winner advances to a semifinal against either fourth-seeded Gonzaga Prep (8-1-3) or fifth-seeded Richland (13-2-0), which play Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, GSL champion and second-seeded Lewis and Clark (11-3-0, No. 10 RPI) hosts seventh-seeded Hanford (7-8-0), and third-seeded Pasco (11-6) hosts sixth-seeded Mead (7-5-2).

Semifinals are Saturday; championship and third-place games are May 15.

3A (three to state)

Top-seeded Ridgeline (7-2-3) hosts play-in winner North Central (11-6-2), and fourth-seeded Hermiston (6-8-0) hosts fifth-seeded Mt. Spokane (7-6-1). On the other side, second-seeded Walla Walla (10-6-0) hosts seventh-seeded Central Valley (4-8-1), and third-seeded University (5-8-1) hosts sixth-seeded Kennewick (7-7-0).

Semifinals are Saturday; championship and third-place games are May 15.

2A (two to state)

In the first round on Friday, third-seeded East Valley (7-6-3) hosts sixth-seeded Deer Park (2-12-1), while fourth-seeded Clarkston (7-7-1) hosts fifth-seeded Rogers (3-10-3). League champion and top-seeded Pullman (11-2-2) hosts the Clarkston-Rogers winner, and second-seeded West Valley (7-7-2) hosts the other semifinal. Both games are on Tuesday.

The district championship game is May 14.

1A (two to state)

In the district semifinals on Thursday, top-seeded Northwest Christian (11-3-0) hosts fourth-seeded Colville (7-7-0) while second-seeded Lakeside (9-3-2) hosts third-seeded Medical Lake (7-8-1). The district title game is Tuesday and the second-place game is May 14.