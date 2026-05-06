Mead boys, Mt. Spokane girls place first at GSL track and field championships | Notebook

Mead’s Andersen Williams wins the 800m with a time of 1:56.95 and teammate Jonah Wiser out-kicks Lewis and Clark’s Aaron Garberg for second during the GSL 4A/3A Championships on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Cheney, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Mead boys dominated as expected at the Greater Spokane League track and field championships Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers piled up 184.5 points, nearly 100 more than runner-up Gonzaga Prep (89).

In the girls, Mt. Spokane, which has officially lost standout sprinter Laine Gardner for the season, managed to pull out the title with 124 points, just a smidge ahead of Mead (122.5).

The first GSL league finale was well received on a glorious sunny day at Cheney High School’s Oswald Field. The running events went off without a hitch. The field events took longer with the multiple flights.

All in all, Cheney did a splendid job hosting the first ever event. It’s likely the event will become a permanent replacement to the dual meet format to determine league titles.

The Mead boys had four individual winners, and the Panthers’ depth was too much to overcome. Simon Rosselli doubled in the shot put (62 feet, 10 inches) and discus (211-7); Andersen Williams won the 800-meter in a time of 1 minute, 56.95 seconds; Trezdon Howell won the pole vault (14-0); and Lee Colomb took the long jump (22-9¾).

Mead’s Trevelle Jones, Adrian Garcia-Isabelli, Carter Williams and Colomb combined to win the 4x100 (41.93) and Jones, Williams, Jonah Wiser and Aaron Pooler teamed to win the 4x400 (3:21.88).

“Our guys just love to compete,” Mead coach James Lehr said. “They work extremely hard and it showed (Tuesday). I’m so proud of them and the way they compete for each other. Now the goal is to carry this momentum into the postseason.”

The standout boys athlete had to be Gonzaga Prep senior Nikko Alexander, who is making a comeback of sorts this season.

Alexander, a state champ as a sophomore in the 400, was slowed by illness and injury last year. He started the season dealing with walking pneumonia and later injured a patellar tendon.

“The (patellar tendon injury) just messed with my mind,” said Alexander, who managed to qualify for state in four events – the 200, 400, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay.

But Alexander’s physical conditioning left a lot to be desired.

“I struggled to get back because I thought it was something worse,” Alexander said Tuesday after winning the 100 (11.21), 200 (22.33), 400 (48.84) and helping the 4x100 relay finish second.

His time in the 400 was a personal best by 0.05 of a second. Half of the race was run into a headwind.

“I came around (the last corner) and the wind smacked me in the face,” Alexander said. “I was like, ‘I got to keep pushing through.’ ”

Alexander hopes to qualify for state in the 200 and 400 and assist two relays.

“Me and my coaches say this is my year,” Alexander said. “I want to go back (to state) and win the 400 and try to do that in the 200.”

Alexander, a standout wide receiver in football, said he’s not fully recovered from the patella injury.

“I’m probably 80%,” Alexander said.

GSL athletes compete in the district-qualifying subdistrict meet next week and then head to the District 6 meet at Central Valley in two weeks. State is May 28-30 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Alexander had built-in motivation for this season.

“I was a little (upset) because I should have won the 400 (at state) last year,” Alexander said. “But I’m here now and I’m just grateful for it.”

Mt. Spokane’s Gardner, a state champ in the 200 and 400 and a member of the state champion 4x400 relay a year ago, never could recover from a soft tissue injury involving edema. Her absence had a trickle-down effect on the Wildcats.

But somehow Mt. Spokane found a way to eke out a league title. Leading the way was senior Jane Wycoff, a double winner in the 800 (2:14.95) and 1,600 (5:10.99), sophomore Eva Kalabova in the 3,200 (11:18.27), sophomore Kara Ritter in the 400 (57.37) and sophomore Brooklyn Keltz in the discus (113-5).

“This win is a huge deal for the team because it truly took the girls working together to win,” Mt. Spokane coach Annette Helling said. “Not only did we not have Laine Gardner, we also were missing Kayli Eastham and Hannah Rash. The girls knew that every point mattered and we celebrated eighth places like they were first places.”

Wycoff hopes to qualify for state in the 800 and 1,600 and may add the 3,200 to her possible four events.

“I wasn’t sure how I would do (Tuesday) because I was feeling tired,” said Wycoff, who has signed to run cross country and track at NCAA Division II Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, where she plans to study nursing. “God gave me the strength (Tuesday). I just wanted to get points for my team.”

Lewis and Clark sophomore Charlotte Dix was a double winner in the 100 (12.45) and 200 (25.91), and Ridgeline senior Kali Rothrock was a double winner in the long (17-6¾) and triple (35-1¾) jumps.

Rick Riley record revisited

The induction of former Ferris long-distance ace Rick Riley, 79, into the Pasco Invite Hall of Fame deserves an addendum.

Riley, who set the 2-mile record that still stands today, doesn’t own the fastest 3,200 time run at the home of the meet, Edgar Brown Stadium. That honor belongs to former North Central standout Tanner Anderson.

Back when the 4A Regional state-qualifying meet was held at Edgar Brown Stadium in 2014, Anderson, then a junior, clocked 8:56.80.

Anderson went on to run at the University of Oregon and Washington. He’s now an assistant coach at Missouri.

“He’s a great young man,” NC coach Mark Vandine said about Anderson. “He still stops by to visit my wife and I when he comes home. My wife gives him grief if he doesn’t visit when in town.”

Vandine believes Riley’s record would be lower if he were running today.

“Both his time and Tanner’s time are fantastic,” Vandine said. “Rick was simply amazing. Can’t imagine what he would do today with modern training and equipment.”

Newport boys, Davenport girls take home 2B hardware

The 2B League championship meet was held Tuesday at Newport.

Newport’s boys won with 104 points, Saint George’s was second with 81 and Chewelah third with 80.

In the girls, Davenport won with 104.5 points, Freeman was second (98) and Northwest Christian (89) was third.

Lucas Croswhite led Newport’s boys with wins in the 110 hurdles (14.53), pole vault (15-0) and long jump (19-8).

Glenna Soliday led Davenport’s girls with wins in the 200 (26.74), 100 hurdles (16.23) and 300 hurdles (47.90).