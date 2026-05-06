Mead, University and Mt. Spokane softball advance in districts; Central Valley’s Chase Sturgis shoots record-tying 63 | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League. District 6 opening round games in softball and baseball.

Softball

District 6 4A

Mead 6, Chiawana 3: Hope Murdock went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run, one stolen base and the second-seeded Panthers (16-5) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Riverhawks (9-12). Chloe Reid finished with two hits and a run for Chiawana.

Mead will face third-seeded Hanford in a District 6 4A semifinal on Friday at 5 p.m. Ferris plays Chiawana in a loser-out on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Kamiakin 15, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Analise Thomasson hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Braves (20-2) defeated the visiting ninth-seeded Bullpups (1-18). Jordynn Marquez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Kamiakin.

Gonzaga Prep faces fourth-seeded Lewis and Clark in a loser-out on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Richland 7, Lewis and Clark 0: Ali Evans and Kendle Quesenberry each hit a home run and the visiting fifth-seeded Bombers (19-3) blanked the fourth-seeded Tigers (10-10) at Hart Field.

Hanford 11, Ferris 1 (6): Kenzie Hofstad hit a home run and the third-seeded Falcons (18-3) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Saxons (5-16). Tori Norling hit an RBI-single for Ferris.

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0: Addison Jay surrendered three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out 13 and the top-seeded Wildcats (20-1) shut out the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (7-13). Kaydin Bradeen finished with a double, two RBIs and three runs for Mt. Spokane. Bethany Rinas had two hits for Shadle Park.

Mt. Spokane hosts fourth-seeded Hermiston in a District 6 3A semifinal on Friday and Shadle Park will face fifth-seeded Cheney in a loser-out on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

University 14, Southridge 12: Ellie Brower went 3 for 4 with a triple, five RBIs, an inside the park home run and the third-seeded Titans (15-6) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (7-15). Kai Coursey finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs for U-Hi. Anna Marty hit a pair of doubles and knocked in three runs for Southridge.

University will travel to second-seeded Kennewick for a District 6 3A semifinal on Friday. Southridge hosts seventh-seeded Ridgeline on Friday in a loser-out.

Kennewick 15, Ridgeline 12: Kailey Palmer went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and the second-seeded Lions (13-9) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (11-9). Paisley Dobyns and Sadie Chavez each hit two home runs for Ridgeline.

Hermiston 11, Cheney 6: Zullah Cubbage went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs, two runs and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-9) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Blackhawks (13-7). Millie Beito hit a solo homer in the seventh but it wasn’t enough after Hermiston’s six runs in the fifth.

Track and field

GSL 2A No. 3: Rogers at East Valley. Boys: East Valley 70, Rogers 55. Girls: East Valley 107, Rogers 17.

Weather Salinas-Taylor of East Valley won both hurdle events - 100m (15.39) and 300m (47.97). She was also a member of the 4x100 and 4x200 winning relay teams.

Preston Kaesemeyer of Rogers took first place in the 110m hurdles with 15.36 and first place with a personal best of 39.46 in the 300m hurdles.

Logan Smith of East Valley threw a personal best of 49-6.5 in the shot put for first and a personal best in the discus of 141 feet, 10 inches for second place.

GSL 2A No. 3: Clarkston at West Valley. Boys: West Valley 123, Clarkston 12. Girls: West Valley 100, Clarkston 37.

Lauren Matthew and Aubrey Matthew of West Valley took first and second in both the 100m (12.43; 12.67) and 200m (25.50; 25.99). Aubrey Matthew also place first in the 400m with 58.81.

Channing Wu of West Valley place first in the 100m (11.31) and 200m (22.63). Wu was also the lead runner on the 4x100 and 4x400 winning relay teams.

Evan McKenzie of West Valley won first in the 800m with 2:05.17 and ran a personal best of 4:57.49 in the 1600m for first. McKenzie was also a member of the 4x400 winning relay team.

Kendadee Kime of Clarkston jumped 14 feet, seven inches to win the long jump and 31-8 to place first in the triple jump.

GSL 2A No. 3: Deer Park at Pullman. Boys: Pullman 111, Deer Park 32. Girls: Pullman 106, Deer Park girls 43.

Emma Bryant of Deer Park placed first in both the 100m (12.95) and 200m (26.52).

Israel Manfreda of Pullman won the 200m sprint in 23.12 and took third place in the 100m with 11.72. Manfreda was also a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 winning relay teams.

Lesego Olorunleke of Pullman threw the shot put 32-7 for first and the discus 89-1 for first. She threw a season best of 59-11 in the javelin for fifth.

Kale Blades of Deer Park ran the 100m in 11.30 seconds for first and ran a personal best of 51.43 in the 400m for first.

Golf

Central Valley senior Chase Sturgis shot a league-record tying 9-under par 63 to win the GSL No. 5 at The Links Golf Club in Post Falls on Tuesday. Sturgis equaled Dillon Schrock’s score-to-par record from 2023, when the then-sophomore shot a league stroke record 61 at Esmeralda Golf Course.