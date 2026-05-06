Spokane County voters will be asked to pay more taxes to keep small town libraries afloat

Spokane County voters will be asked this August if they’re willing to pay additional property tax to keep rural libraries operating.

The Spokane County Library District Board of Trustees voted in April to put a measure on the August primary ballot that would raise the district’s rate from $0.33 per $1,000 of assessed value to $0.45, if approved.

The owner of a $435,000 home, the average assessed value of a Spokane County home in 2025, would see their library tax bill rise from $143.55 to $195.75.

The library district serves residents of Airway Heights, Cheney, Deer Park, Fairfield, Latah, Medical Lake, Millwood, Rockford, Spangle, Spokane Valley, Waverly and unincorporated areas of Spokane County. There are 10 locations, and the aging buildings are becoming difficult to maintain with current funding levels, said Jane Becker, communication and development director for the district.

“Our board of trustees, they planned ahead and saw it’s not enough to keep up with inflation,” Becker said.

More than 97% of the district’s funding is provided through its levy, which was last lifted by county voters in 2019 by a 55% majority.

The current rate of $0.33 per $1,000 of assessed value is the lowest in the last 25 years, according to the district. The levy lid has remained the same since 2019 as property values have risen dramatically, which drove down the rate each homeowner pays.

Inflation has also played a part in the district looking to secure additional funding, said Patrick Roewe, executive director of the district. State law allows for an annual increase of up to 1% in property taxes, but the cost of maintaining and operating often outpaces the allowed rate increase.

“So the challenge for public entities like the library district is that at some point that 1% annual increase in revenue can’t keep pace with inflation growth,” Roewe said. “So it’s sort of an inevitability, in some ways, that we’ll have to go back out to the voters.”

More than 681,000 people used the library district last year, accounting for more than 2.2 million checkouts, 66,000 program attendees and 9,200 reservations for meeting rooms. Approval of the measure means the district will be able to continue its current level of services, while also bolstering high-demand aspects, Roewe said.

There is work to be done in several of the district’s facilities, if the measure is approved. The funding will allow for HVAC replacements, roofing repairs, modern equipment and expanding accessibility for those with disabilities. Roewe said the goal is “maintaining our current level, with some enhancements as well.”

“All of our services we offer have no additional cost, and we want to keep it that way, and not have to reduce the number of programs we offer to the public, not reduce the number of books we have available,” Roewe said. “Both on the shelf and in our digital ebook collection.”

The district plans to use some of the funding to increase its digital collection: ebooks, audiobooks and streaming services that can be accessed from anywhere. Of the 2.2 million checkouts last year, more than half were for digital products, highlighting the rising demand, Roewe said.

“Our ebooks, our streaming platforms for audio books and movies and things like that, that is kind of our biggest gain in usage over time,” Roewe said.

If the measure is not approved, Becker said the district will likely need to pursue other revenue sources, like starting to charge for meeting room reservations. Cost cutting measures will also likely be implemented, which could mean a reduction in hours of operation, materials and programs.

“The library is an active, well-used place, and we want to be able to make sure we maintain those services that are accessible to all folks in all ages and stages of life,” Roewe said. “That’s really what the library is focused on, providing those resources to folks throughout Spokane County.”