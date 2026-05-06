Top Texas lawmakers support lifting flood safety law to allow summer camps to open

Sarah Bahari The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Top Texas lawmakers want to waive a new state law requiring camps to install broad fiber optic networks in a push to allow camps to operate this summer.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows said in a statement Tuesday they support lifting the law, which scores of camps are struggling to meet. Lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue when the Legislature meets next year.

For now, camp leaders and state officials are racing to meet new laws passed after 27 girls died at Camp Mystic last year in the Hill Country floods. The camp’s director, Dick Eastland, also died in the floods.

Only nine Texas summer camps are licensed to open with fewer than three weeks remaining before the season is set to begin. About 290 are still working to obtain a license, although the Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that camps will be permitted to operate on existing licenses while their applications are pending.

To obtain a license, both day and overnight camps must submit detailed emergency plans to the state’s health services agency. Among the new laws, camps are required to install emergency warning and public address systems, provide mandatory safety training to campers and distribute emergency protocols to families.

Nearly 20 camps have sued to block the new law that requires them to install end-to-end fiber optic networks, arguing it does not make their properties safer, violates state law and would cost millions of dollars. Cell service in many of these areas is already spotty.

A hearing is scheduled for next week in Austin.

The state health agency did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday from The Dallas Morning News asking whether it planned to waive the law. Previously, the agency said it is required to follow the law as passed.

Some lawmakers have appeared to contradict Patrick and Burrows. At a legislative hearing last month addressing Camp Mystic’s flood response, Rep. Drew Darby, a Republican who represents San Angelo, said the agency must “give weight to the legislation we passed.”

“When we pass legislation,” Darby said, “we expect our agency to follow that.”

Eddie Walker, executive director of Mt. Lebanon Camp in Cedar Hill and president of the Christian Camp and Conference Association, said camp leaders across the state are working to comply with the new requirements.

“I really believe we’ve never been more prepared, equipped and trained for a safe summer,” Walker said.

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—Staff writer Julia James contributed to this report.

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