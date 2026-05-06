US says airline jet fuel costs jumped $1.8 billion or 56% in March

By David Shepardson Reuters

Major U.S. passenger airlines spent just over $5 billion on jet fuel in March, up $1.8 billion or 56% from what ​they spent in February, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

The cost per gallon of fuel in March was $3.13, ⁠up 74 cents, and 31% over February. Fuel use rose ‌20% in March, USDOT added.

Since the ​U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have roiled global oil markets. Surging jet fuel prices have created ⁠the air travel industry’s biggest crisis ‌since the COVID-19 ‌pandemic.

Airlines spent $3.88 billion in March 2025 on jet fuel, far below the $5.06 billion ⁠they spent in March of this year.

Major U.S. carriers have hiked air fares and baggage ‌fees, cutting some routes ‌and making other cost cuts. Fuel accounts for up to a quarter of airline operating expenses.

Ultra-low ⁠cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations ​on Saturday, said ⁠this ​week it paid $100 million in additional fuel costs in March and April. It cited the fuel spike as the reason its restructuring ⁠plan failed and it was forced to end operatoins.

“Every airline is suffering from high fuel prices,” Southwest ⁠Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told Reuters last week. “It’s your job to build your business in a way that you’re resilient and you ⁠can survive these things ‌because they happen.”

Low-cost carriers last month ​asked ‌USDOT for a $2.5 billion government bailout to address ​higher fuel costs, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not think that was necessary “at this point.”