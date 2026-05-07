10 under $10 for the weekend of May 8-10

Updated Thu., May 7, 2026 at 10:27 a.m.

1 Catholic Women’s League Spring Rummage Sale – Featuring a variety of clothing, jewelry, décor and books. 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary’s Parish Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow, Idaho. Admission: Free.

2 Second Friday ArtWalk – A chance to enjoy locally and nationally-acclaimed artists, local shops, restaurants and businesses. 5-8 p.m. Friday. North Fifth Street, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

3 Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Festival – Festivities include Asian food trucks, 120 vendors and parenting resources at the family fun fair, cultural displays, live performances, and interactive demos. Gesa Pavilion, 501 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

4 Live Music with Matty Ride - Catch Matty Ride live at Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, 2605 Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

5 Casa Cano Farms Spring Plant Sale –Shop from an array of vegetables, herbs and annual flower starts as well as hanging baskets, potting mix, compost, and seeds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Casa Cano Farms, 12210 S. Madison Road, Valleyford. Admission: Free.

6 34th MAC Annual Mother’s Day Home Tour - The tour showcases three historic Browne’s Addition homes: the Loewenberg-Roberts House (1889), Dillingham House (1898) and the Campbell House (1898). Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: $10.

7 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Northtown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

8 Gayle Havercroft – Showcasing block prints with added watercolor. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Indaba Coffee, 518 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Birding Walk with the Spokane Audubon Society - Explore the identification of birds, binocular set up, and resources that can be used when birding. 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Waikiki Springs Natural Area, North Fairwood Drive. Admission: Free.

10 Flight 509 Karaoke – This event is intended for adults ages 21 and over. 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Flight 509, 10502 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.