Annual Mother’s Day Home Tour opens doors to Browne’s Addition mansions

From staff reports

The 34th annual Mother’s Day Home Tour showcases some of Browne’s Addition’s most iconic historic mansions.

The tour, sponsored by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, will run noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Participants will tour three homes: the Loewenberg-Roberts House (1889), Dillingham House (1898) and the Campbell House (1898). Each offers a glimpse into the lives of Spokane’s early families and the architectural heritage of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Visitors may join guided tours or explore the homes at their own pace, with an informational guide provided.

“The MAC is proud to present this annual tradition, offering visitors a window into life in Spokane in the late 1800s,” said Wes Jessup, executive director of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in a news release. “Our curators bring these homes to life by sharing the stories behind their construction, the families who lived in them and their evolution within the fabric of Spokane today.”

Guided neighborhood walking tours depart at the top of each hour, beginning at noon, from the Campbell House Carriage House. Each tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and explores Browne’s Addition and the featured homes.

During the event there will also be vintage Model T cars on display at the Campbell House, where visitors will be greeted by “Hulda,” the Campbell family’s cook. Participants can also enjoy food, refreshments, lawn games and live jazz by Time Baby on the MAC campus.

The home tour serves as a fundraiser supporting the MAC’s Education Department.

Tickets are $15 for museum members, $20 for nonmembers, $15 for youth ages 5 to 17 and free for children younger than 5. Tickets can be purchased online atnorthwestmuseum.org/programs/special-events or at the MAC admissions desk.