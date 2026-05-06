Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani released from Florida ICU

Colin Mixson New York Daily News

Rudy Giuliani was released from the ICU at a Florida hospital where he is continuing to recuperate from a severe case of pneumonia, a spokesman for the former New York City mayor said Wednesday.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” said Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman. “The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way.”

Late Sunday, Goodman announced that Giuliani had been hospitalized in critical condition, though it remains unclear how long he had been hospitalized before the announcement.

On Monday, it was revealed that he had received his last rites.

The former mayor’s condition was complicated by a restrictive airway disease, which he contracted while working at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack, Goodman said.

“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said in a statement on Monday.

The 81-year-old Giuliani has reported experiencing lung-related health issues in various legal cases. In September, he suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra and other significant injuries when a driver rear-ended his vehicle on a New Hampshire highway.

In a statement, Mayor Mamdani wished a speedy recovery to his Republican predecessor, who has denigrated the new mayor as a “communist and Islamic extremist” on social media and on his nightly webcast, “America’s Mayor Live.”

“I’m wishing strength and recovery to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his loved ones during this difficult time, and I hope that his recovery is steady, and I hope that his family finds peace in one another during this time,” Mamdani said at an unrelated press conference in the Bronx.

​Giuliani is not believed to be living with family in Palm Beach, Fla.

He gave up his residence in New York City in 2024 in litigation with the Georgia mother and daughter he repeatedly defamed as having rigged votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The Upper East Side townhouse had been raided by the FBI two years earlier.

—————