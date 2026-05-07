Gonzaga set to join 16-team Players Era bracket as tournament introduces series of changes

Gonzaga is officially returning to Las Vegas this fall to participate in college basketball’s largest nonconference event for the second time.

The Players Era Festival will look noticeably different to the Zags and 23 other participating teams this November as it splits into two bracket-style tournaments over two weeks.

Gonzaga will be part of a 16-team tournament that will take place over Thanksgiving week, guaranteeing Mark Few’s team four games against high-major opposition.

Each of the three teams Gonzaga played in last year’s event – Michigan, Alabama and Maryland – could be potential opponents for the Zags again this fall, along with St. John’s, Louisville, Tennessee, Iowa State, Miami, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oregon, Creighton, San Diego State, TCU or Kansas State.

Another group of eight teams including Florida, Houston, Kansas, Auburn, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Rutgers and UNLV will play in the Players Era 8 taking place the week before in Las Vegas.

Players Era announced another significant change on Thursday, revealing that ESPN will be the event’s new broadcast partner after the parties reached a multiyear agreement. TNT previously held the broadcast rights to the event, which featured eight teams during its inaugural season in 2024 before expanding to 18 in 2025.

More information, including matchups, schedule and ticket information will be available later this month, according to CBS Sports.

Gonzaga was schedule to receive $1 million for participating in the tournament last season and an additional $500,000 for reaching the championship game, where it lost in blowout fashion to eventual national champion Michigan.

The Zags could receive roughly the same amount to play in the tournament this season, although payouts will vary team to team, according to CBS Sports. Kansas is receiving the largest payout in 2026, but teams are expected to receive just north of $1 million on average, CBS Sports reported.

The new bracket also eliminates the controversial point margin tiebreaker that was used last year to determine which teams would advance to the championship game.

Gonzaga reached the title game in 2025 after beating Alabama 95-85 in its opener and thumping Maryland 100-61 in game two. Gonzaga and Michigan were two of five teams with unbeaten records after two days, but the Zags and Wolverines moved into the championship as a result of manufacturing the biggest point differential in their initial matchups.

Gonzaga’s subsequent 101-61 loss to Michigan in the championship signified the largest margin of defeat of Few’s tenure at the school. The Wolverines proceeded to lose just three games after that en route to a national championship.

With four guaranteed games against high-major opponents at Players Era, the Zags will play no fewer than nine games against teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big East in 2026-27.

Among the 16 teams in GU’s bracket at Players Era, seven were ranked in ESPN.com’s 2026-27 Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings.

Gonzaga could also play up to eight games in Vegas between November and March. The Zags are set to open the season on Nov. 2 against Purdue at T-Mobile Arena and will likely return in March for the Pac-12 Tournament.

The nonconference schedule will also feature road games at Creighton and Kentucky, in addition to neutral-site games against Michigan State at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., (Dec. 19) and Duke at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Feb. 20).